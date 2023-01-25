ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames assign top prospect Jakob Pelletier, two others to AHL

Calgary’s roster was full for Friday night’s victory over Seattle, but it’s considerably smaller now. The Flames announced that they’ve assigned forwards Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier plus defenseman Dennis Gilbert to Calgary of the AHL. No corresponding recalls were made. Duehr and Pelletier were both...
Canucks winger to undergo season-ending surgery

Although Canucks winger Ilya Mikheyev scored the game-winner in Friday night’s victory over Columbus, it will be his last goal (and game) for a while. Following the contest, the team announced that Mikheyev will miss the remainder of the season and will undergo knee surgery. An exact timeline for his recovery is not yet known. However, the expectation is that he will be ready for the start of training camp.
Why rookie Matty Beniers has been the catalyst behind Kraken's strong start

The Seattle Kraken are in the midst of what is shaping up to be the best season in their (admittedly brief) franchise history. Powered by a balanced scoring attack and a well-rounded defense, the team currently sits at the top of the Pacific Division. One of the major individual success stories the team has had this season has been with rookie center Matty Beniers. Playing as a first-line center is one of the most difficult roles any NHL player can be asked to occupy, and can be extremely challenging for a young player or rookie to be able to handle. Beniers, who has scored 17 goals and 36 points in 47 games this season, has been extremely impressive, so much so that he was named to the All-Star Game.
SEATTLE, WA
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere out four to six weeks with upper body injury

In just about the worst timing possible, Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. The Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, when he played just 19:20, only the tenth time all season he was under the 20-minute mark.
Dylan Larkin reportedly declined eight-year, $8M extension from Red Wings

Last weekend, it was reported that the Red Wings had presented a new offer to center Dylan Larkin as they look to lock up their captain to a long-term extension. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports that the offer was for the maximum of eight years and carried an AAV of $8M. Considering there hasn’t been an announcement of an extension at this point, it’s safe to say that the offer was declined.
DETROIT, MI
Canucks sign Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks have worked through some negotiations quite quickly, reaching an agreement with pending free agent Andrei Kuzmenko. The two-year contract extension will carry an average annual value of $5.5M, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Friedman adds that there will be a 12-team no-trade clause included in the deal, which starts next season.
Blues activate veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo

Two players are coming off injured reserve for the St. Louis Blues, although they are heading different directions. Robert Bortuzzo is joining the active roster, while Matthew Peca, who has been on season-opening injured reserve, has been placed on waivers, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. Peca, 29, has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
