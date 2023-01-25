Read full article on original website
Related
Flames assign top prospect Jakob Pelletier, two others to AHL
Calgary’s roster was full for Friday night’s victory over Seattle, but it’s considerably smaller now. The Flames announced that they’ve assigned forwards Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier plus defenseman Dennis Gilbert to Calgary of the AHL. No corresponding recalls were made. Duehr and Pelletier were both...
Canucks winger to undergo season-ending surgery
Although Canucks winger Ilya Mikheyev scored the game-winner in Friday night’s victory over Columbus, it will be his last goal (and game) for a while. Following the contest, the team announced that Mikheyev will miss the remainder of the season and will undergo knee surgery. An exact timeline for his recovery is not yet known. However, the expectation is that he will be ready for the start of training camp.
Why rookie Matty Beniers has been the catalyst behind Kraken's strong start
The Seattle Kraken are in the midst of what is shaping up to be the best season in their (admittedly brief) franchise history. Powered by a balanced scoring attack and a well-rounded defense, the team currently sits at the top of the Pacific Division. One of the major individual success stories the team has had this season has been with rookie center Matty Beniers. Playing as a first-line center is one of the most difficult roles any NHL player can be asked to occupy, and can be extremely challenging for a young player or rookie to be able to handle. Beniers, who has scored 17 goals and 36 points in 47 games this season, has been extremely impressive, so much so that he was named to the All-Star Game.
Predators' Alexandre Carrier out four to six weeks with upper-body injury
The Nashville Predators made a roster move, recalling Kevin Gravel from the Milwaukee Admirals. He arrives following news that Alexandre Carrier will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. The diminutive Carrier, who never seems to back down from a challenge, decided to take on the 6-foot-7 Logan...
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere out four to six weeks with upper body injury
In just about the worst timing possible, Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. The Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, when he played just 19:20, only the tenth time all season he was under the 20-minute mark.
Report: Senators G Cam Talbot could be traded before deadline
It’s not shaping up to be a particularly strong trade market for veteran goaltenders but Postmedia’s Ken Warren posits that Senators netminder Cam Talbot could be in play, suggesting the possibility of the veteran re-signing seems less likely now than just a few weeks ago. The 35-year-old —...
Dylan Larkin reportedly declined eight-year, $8M extension from Red Wings
Last weekend, it was reported that the Red Wings had presented a new offer to center Dylan Larkin as they look to lock up their captain to a long-term extension. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports that the offer was for the maximum of eight years and carried an AAV of $8M. Considering there hasn’t been an announcement of an extension at this point, it’s safe to say that the offer was declined.
Canucks sign Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year contract extension
The Vancouver Canucks have worked through some negotiations quite quickly, reaching an agreement with pending free agent Andrei Kuzmenko. The two-year contract extension will carry an average annual value of $5.5M, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Friedman adds that there will be a 12-team no-trade clause included in the deal, which starts next season.
Blues activate veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo
Two players are coming off injured reserve for the St. Louis Blues, although they are heading different directions. Robert Bortuzzo is joining the active roster, while Matthew Peca, who has been on season-opening injured reserve, has been placed on waivers, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. Peca, 29, has...
Ryan O’Reilly hopes to stay with St. Louis through deadline
There are two big question marks for the St. Louis Blues as they head into the trade deadline. What happens to Vladimir Tarasenko, a player who has spent his entire career with one organization, and what happens to captain Ryan O’Reilly, the addition that put them over the top a few years ago?
Flyers announce Zack MacEwen's timeline for return from surgery on broken jaw
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have Zack MacEwen in the lineup for a while, announcing that he underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw, according to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. His recovery timeline has been set at five weeks. MacEwen likely suffered the injury during his fight against...
