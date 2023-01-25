Isolated showers stay in the forecast overnight tonight ahead of plenty of rain coming for all starting early on Sunday. Starting in the wee-hours of Sunday morning, heavy rain will make its way into the Shoals our Southern Tennessee counties and push south and east throughout the day. The heaviest rain will be as your are heading out the door Sunday for breakfast or brunch and again, with a second round around dinnertime. The Valley will likely see about an inch of rainfall on Sunday that will not subside until after midnight.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO