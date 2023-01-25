Read full article on original website
Update on potential freezing rain/sleet this week
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
WAAY-TV
Sunny Saturday, washout Sunday
Saturday will be the last beautiful day North Alabama sees for quite some time! Outside of a few more clouds this afternoon, plentiful sunshine pushes high temperatures to near 60 degrees. Most of the area stays dry this evening outside of some light showers in northwest Alabama. Widespread rain overspreads...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a rainy Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Tonight, we will see increasing cloud coverage with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be mostly dry but Sunday brings our next chance for rain. Rainy Sunday: Sunday morning will start off cloudy and cool in the upper 40s...
WAAY-TV
Heavy rain expected all day Sunday and throughout much of the work-week ahead
Isolated showers stay in the forecast overnight tonight ahead of plenty of rain coming for all starting early on Sunday. Starting in the wee-hours of Sunday morning, heavy rain will make its way into the Shoals our Southern Tennessee counties and push south and east throughout the day. The heaviest rain will be as your are heading out the door Sunday for breakfast or brunch and again, with a second round around dinnertime. The Valley will likely see about an inch of rainfall on Sunday that will not subside until after midnight.
WAAY-TV
Warm on Saturday, wet on Sunday
This weekend will be a mixed bag of sunshine and rain. After a chilly Friday night with lows in the low 30s, Saturday will be a beauty of a day! Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a completely different...
WAAY-TV
Sunny and mild Friday, wet weather pattern takes over Sunday
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are back to close out the workweek. Despite a nice afternoon, it is a very cold morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs rebound into the mid 50s this afternoon. Saturday is the pick of the weekend to be outside. We'll approach 60 degrees tomorrow with more sunshine.
WAAY-TV
A dry, sunny end to the week
After an active few days, the week will end on a dry, sunny and warmer note. Before we get there, we'll have to get through another cold night. Lows tonight will be in the mid- to upper 20s under mainly clear skies. Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in...
WAAY-TV
Cold and breezy Thursday with a few flurries
Cold and breezy weather continues Thursday. Light drizzle and even a few flurries remain possible throughout the day, especially in southern Tennessee and the higher elevations of northeast Alabama. High temperatures only reach the low 40s. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH will keep wind chills in the 30s all day.
WAAY-TV
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Some sun today, rain returns Sunday
COLD WINTER DAY: Clouds cover the northern half of Alabama early this morning, and we will maintain the risk of a few sprinkles or flurries through mid-morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s at daybreak; expect a high today in the 46-55 degree range with some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon.
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
wvtm13.com
Chilly, dry weather settles into Alabama through Saturday but the rainy pattern picks up again soon
Cooler, quieter weather settles in for a few days, but the rainy January pattern picks up again soon. Check the video forecast for the latest. January 2023 so far ranks as the ninth warmest and among the top twenty-five rainiest on record in Birmingham with over six inches of rain through Wednesday morning. More rain comes by the weekend, but the short-term stays quiet and much more like how January ‘should’ be according to the record books for Central Alabama.
WOWO News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
5 Must-See Waterfalls in Alabama
ALABAMA - If you love waterfalls, then Alabama is your place. With its 77,000 miles of rivers and pristine state parks, the state boasts a wide variety of natural wonders. These natural attractions are the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. If you are looking for a great trip away from the city, look at Alabama's waterfalls.
Alabama health officials say COVID and flu cases in decline after early January uptick
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
