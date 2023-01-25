PATASKALA — Mason Boyd was a rising star on the wrestling mat with an eye on qualifying for the Division I state tournament in 2018. Watkins Memorial, however, lost far more than a standout wrestler when Boyd tragically died in a car crash five years ago. Watkins' wrestling program lost a role model. The Warriors lost a wrestler that always had a smile on his face and never was hiding in a locker room or cafeteria when...

PATASKALA, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO