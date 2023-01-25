Read full article on original website
Related
Cold shooting costs Hudson boys basketball vs. Wadsworth
Shooting slumps have been the Hudson boys basketball teams’ prime shortcoming this season. The reoccurring issue bit the Explorers again Jan. 24 when they hosted Wadsworth at Ray “Buck” Hyser Gymnasium. It just came down to a 0-13 shooting spell in the second half that cost the...
Watkins Memorial wrestlers take Boyd's legacy, example to heart
PATASKALA — Mason Boyd was a rising star on the wrestling mat with an eye on qualifying for the Division I state tournament in 2018. Watkins Memorial, however, lost far more than a standout wrestler when Boyd tragically died in a car crash five years ago. Watkins' wrestling program lost a role model. The Warriors lost a wrestler that always had a smile on his face and never was hiding in a locker room or cafeteria when...
Comments / 0