KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office begins saturation patrols
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they will begin their first saturation patrols Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. Friday’s saturation patrol will center around the town of Fernley, but Sheriff Brad Pope says it will be the first of many for the county.
FOX Reno
Suspect arrested for shooting girlfriend, beating another man in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A suspect is behind bars accused of shooting his girlfriend and beating another man in Sparks on Thursday. Police responded to an RV trailer on the 300 block of Wolverine Way just after 8 p.m. on January 26 on the report of a woman with a gunshot wound.
KOLO TV Reno
Man hit by automobile after running in and out of traffic in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man is in critical condition Friday night after being hit while running in and out of traffic in south Spanish Spring Valley, the Sparks Police Department said. Police received a call at about 6:45 p.m. reporting a man running in and out...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for a vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
2news.com
Man Accused Of Shooting Woman He Was Allegedly Dating Arrested
Wacey Chabot is facing multiple charges including Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night.
2news.com
Person Critically Injured in Los Altos Parkway Crash
Sparks Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive, just before 7 p.m. on Friday January 27, 2023. According to a 911 call, a person was walking in and out of the roadways before officers got a call that the person had been hit by a car. It is unknown if the person was using a crosswalk.
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Carson City late Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and Airport...
FOX Reno
Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
Nevada officer rescued by good Samaritan after being shot in the leg during shootout
A Reno police officer was rescued by good Samaritans after he was shot in the leg during a shootout with two suspects while staking out an apartment.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
2news.com
NDOT Continues Work on Clearing Major Rockslide in Lyon County
Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the rock removal at SR-208 in Wilson Canyon earlier this month. This week, crews reportedly cleared almost 1,000 cubic yards of rockfall. SR-208 remains closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and SR-339. ----------------------------------- Original Story from January 25, 2023:. Crews are...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County prepares for Tesla expansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this week, Tesla announced plans for two new facilities in Storey County. The $3.6 billion dollar investment calls for 3,000 new employees and 4 million square feet. “We’ve done a Gigafactory before and we can do it again,” Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said....
Record-Courier
Wilson Canyon work moving 1,000 cubic yards at a time
Just as there isn’t a short way to get from Gardnerville to Yerington, there won’t be any shortcut to clearing tons of debris from one of the few routes linking southern Douglas County to the Lyon County seat. Nevada Department of Transportation started last week chipping away at...
KOLO TV Reno
Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen advocates for children’s cancer research during Know the Gold campaign
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer, stopped by Morning Break Friday to talk about her social platform, Be Bold Go Gold for childhood cancer awareness. She’s been advocating for funding, research and awareness for years and joined the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Know the Gold Radiothon on Jan. 27. She’ll be at Scheel’s in Sparks from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. to sign autographs and do promotions for NNCCF.
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
