Sparks Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive, just before 7 p.m. on Friday January 27, 2023. According to a 911 call, a person was walking in and out of the roadways before officers got a call that the person had been hit by a car. It is unknown if the person was using a crosswalk.

SPARKS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO