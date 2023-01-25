ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Monticello Times

Senate passes tax conformity bill, cuts taxes for individuals and small businesses

The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. “The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of...
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
KEYC

Minnesota House passes abortion bill

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After hours of partisan debate, the Minnesota House approved a bill Thursday night that would cement reproductive rights into state law. All but one house DFLer voted for the Protect Reproductive Options, or PRO Act, and every republican voted against. The bill would make...
KUOW

Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'

For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
22 WSBT

As threats against lawmakers rise, some Democrats reconsider Capitol's firearm laws

LANSING, Mich. — Calls to end gun violence and threats against lawmakers have extended across the country, from arrests in New Mexico to protests on Michigan's Capitol lawn. In New Mexico Tuesday, Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate who baselessly claims he lost his bid for state office due to a "rigged" election. Peña paid four men to shoot at the homes of several Democratic lawmakers, police said.
Lootpress

House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
