Boston, MA

markerzone.com

FORMER PLAYER CALLS BRUCE CASSIDY AN 'ENVIOUS' AND 'DISHONEST' COACH

Bruce Cassidy has developed a reputation of being a hard-nosed, demanding coach. Several Boston Bruins players have spoken out about the fact - not to bash Cassidy or anything. Rather, explaining how his brand of coaching wears on players. Cassidy's style was so tense, that Boston's 2015 14th overall pick...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Lightning-Bruins; Horvat Cost; Monahan

The Tampa Bay Lightning struck the Boston Bruins for the first time this season, and the cost for the Bruins to acquire Bo Horvat on the NHL trade market is very high. That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics

Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston

Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 01/28/2023

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight as the main event for Hockey Day in Minnesota. The Wild ended their three-game losing skid by punching their way to an overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 26. That win, combined with a series of fortunate outcomes in other games, was enough to bring the Wild back into third place in the Central Division; however, the Colorado Avalanche are only one point behind them and the Nashville Predators are now only two points back. It is looking like Central could end up being a dogfight to the very end.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche and Sharks complete four-player trade

Merkley was a first-round pick by San Jose back in 2018 (No. 21 overall) and showed plenty of offensive upside during his junior career in the OHL, where he had 269 points in 248 games in four seasons. However, that hasn’t really translated into much offensive success in the minors as he has just two career goals at that level, neither of which came this season. Merkley made his NHL debut in 2021-22, getting into 39 games with the Sharks but hasn’t had a chance to suit up at the top level this year, which resulted in the trade request. He has 14 assists in 30 games with the Barracuda this season. He’s in the final year of his entry-level contract with a $863K cap hit and will be a restricted free agent this summer.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Boston Bruins

With exactly five weeks to go until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, let's focus on the league-leading Boston Bruins. Current Record: 38-6-4 (first in NHL) General Manager: Don Sweeney (eighth season) Head Coach: Jim Montgomery (first season) Captain: Patrice Bergeron (third season) Last Year: Lost to Carolina Hurricanes...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 2016 Draft Class Playing Big Role in 2022-23

If there is one area of Don Sweeney’s tenure as the general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins that’s been widely criticized, it’s been his drafting. The one draft that is always talked about is the 2015 Entry Draft, his first as GM, which had three consecutive first-round picks at 13, 14, and 15. Two of those picks are currently on the roster, Jakub Zboril, and Jake DeBrusk, while the third pick, Zach Senyshyn, was traded to the Ottawa Senators last season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)

With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
BOSTON, MA

