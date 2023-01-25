ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Former deliveryman found guilty of killing 75-year-old Boca Raton woman

By Scott Sutton
 3 days ago
The man who was charged with killing a 75-year-old Boca Raton woman after delivering a washer and dryer to her home was found guilty Wednesday.

A non-jury trial began Monday for Jorge Dupre Lachazo, who was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 20, 2019, beating and burning of Evelyn Udell.

Boca Raton police said Lachazo, now 24, beat Udell with a mallet and doused her with a chemical he found in her home, setting her on fire .

Lachazo was found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and arson.

According to the report, Lachazo admitted to detectives that he used the mallet to hit Udell on her head and then went into the garage to get a chemical that he poured on her. He claimed it spontaneously combusted.

Lachazo, a Hialeah resident, had been working for a company contracted by Best Buy to deliver the appliances.

Earlier this month, attorneys agreed to waive a jury trial, meaning Lachazo won't be eligible for the death penalty.

Lachazo will be sentenced on April 5.

