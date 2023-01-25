ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Wareham, MA

theweektoday.com

Rochester town counsel announces resignation

ROCHESTER — Longtime Rochester Town Counsel Blair Bailey announced his resignation during a Jan. 27 meeting of the Rochester Select Board. “Unfortunately, my bandwidth and my ability to go back and forth and do multiple jobs and [handle] family stuff has gone down recently,” said Bailey, who joined the meeting via Zoom. “So I'm going to have to downsize a little bit. And it makes me sad, but it's something I have to do.”
ROCHESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

FREE BOOKS FOR WAREHAM CHILDREN!

The Friends of the Wareham Free Library invite all children who reside in the Town of Wareham and are between the ages of birth and 4.5 years old, to register to have one FREE book mailed to the child’s home every month until the child’s 5th birthday!. Thanks...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Scholarships available from Mattapoisett Congregational Church

MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Congregational Church is offering scholarships to Tri-Town students graduating from high school in June. Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded on the basis of scholastic achievement, community service and financial need. Applications and supplementary information are now available at the local public and private schools. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, March 31.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Aubuchon store cat is ‘all business’

Customers may notice a fuzzy friend lurking around the aisles of the Aubuchon Hardware on 137 Marion Road. The store cat named Louie may not be able to help customers find supplies for their next home project, but that does not mean he is any less of a hard worker.
SCITUATE, MA

