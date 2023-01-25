Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
FOX Sports
Yes, Skip Bayless really left Dak Prescott's jersey in the trash
The Dallas Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the 49ers was gut-wrenching for many fans, and "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless was very much among them. The defeat was made even more excruciating given Dak Prescott's struggles against the stacked San Francisco defense. Bayless was furious at the Cowboys quarterback's performance, storming into the kitchen in his home and throwing his No. 4 Prescott jersey in the trash.
FOX Sports
Should Jets pursue Aaron Rodgers after hiring Nathaniel Hackett? | SPEAK
The New York Jets fired their now-former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur with new hire Nathaniel Hackett. He was fired after one season with the Denver Broncos but was previously the Green Bay Packers OC, where Aaron Rodgers won two MVPs. Rodgers expressed the likelihood of leaving Green Bay. Now that Hackett is in New York, will the QB follow him? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether the Jets should want and pursue Rodgers.
FOX Sports
Is Dallas Goedert among NFL's top tight ends? Eagles certainly think so
The list of the top tight ends in the NFL is usually a short one. It often begins and ends with Travis Kelce. For a time, San Francisco's George Kittle was there, too. In Philadelphia, though, the Eagles believe that one more name needs to be added to that list.
FOX Sports
Has the NFL figured out Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Don’t bet on it
Even though he’s 7-0 as a starter, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has had his share of hiccups in the postseason. Since he took over as the team’s starter in the first quarter of a Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins after starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, Purdy has completed 151 of 229 passes (65.9%) for 1,920 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, good for a 108.0 passer rating.
FOX Sports
Are Bengals giving Chiefs extra motivation with 'Burrowhead' trash talk? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Cincinnati Bengals are giving the Kansas City Chiefs extra motivation ahead of the AFC championship Game with ‘Burrowhead’ trash talk. Joy explains she is okay with the trash talk because Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3-0 vs. the Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Nick is betting on Chiefs to have firm control over Bengals despite Mahomes' ankle | What's Wright?
The Championship Games are here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth season in a row as they look to seek revenge on the confident Cincinnati Bengals from last year's matchup. With Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, the line has shifted all across the board, from Chiefs (-2.5), (-1.5), (-1) to Bengals (-2.5), (-1.5) and now (-1). This is only the second time in Mahomes' career that he is a home underdog. Despite the low odds, Nick Wright is confident in his Chiefs controlling the entire game against Joe Burrow's squad with the recent attention Cincy has sparked through their recent comments and a tough K.C. defense against a battered Bengals offensive-line.
FOX Sports
New York Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator | THE HERD
Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the New York Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. The two discuss whether this hiring is an attempt to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports
Will Nick's preseason 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl prediction come to fruition? | What's Wright?
Nick looks back to his preseason Super Bowl prediction and explains how he came to a 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup. Nick explains the Chiefs made their way to the AFC Championship game because the AFC West was a disappointment, Bills choked, rookies on defense improved and Patrick Mahomes stayed consistent. Nick explains the 49ers made it to the Championship Game because Brock Purdy heavily improved the offense, and their defense was top notch. Nick explains he is not hedging his preseason 50-1 bet ahead of the Championship Weekend.
FOX Sports
Eagles, 49ers ride QBs Hurts, Purdy to brink of Super bowl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The late-game meltdowns stick in San Francisco. Take the Super Bowl against Kansas City following the 2019 season. The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to cough up a 10-point lead in the second half and lost to the Chiefs. Or last season’s NFC title game, when a 17-7 lead unraveled because of a dropped interception, a conservative fourth-down call and an interception on the final drive. Winner, Rams.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce reacts to 'Burrowhead' trash talk ahead of AFC Championship Game | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Chris Broussard discuss Cincinnati Bengals fans calling GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’. Nick explains this trash talk from the Bengals will give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs extra motivation in the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Bengals weren't expected to be here. But with Joe Burrow, anything is possible
There are all kinds of little clues with Joe Burrow: the confidence that's more than just confidence, the assuredness that goes beyond that trait's normal bounds, a vibe of calm — one so damn unflappable that you wonder, "does he know something we don't?" The answer to that last...
FOX Sports
Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED
The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Have Patriots become a dysfunctional organization? | THE HERD
The New England Patriots are looking more interesting with in and even offseason drama and dysfunction. According to the Boston Herald, the offensive plan was not clear during training camp, Mac Jones 'didn't like' Joe Judge and the team was 'always scrambling to get things done.' Colin Cowherd reacts to the reports.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts named finalist for MVP ahead of NFC Title Game | THE CARTON SHOW
Misleading headlines aside, Jalen Hurts is a MVP Finalist, and Craig Carton and Greg Jennings decide whether the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback is getting the respect he deserves heading into the the NFC Championship game against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Watch as they dissect a quote from his teammate Dre Greenlaw on his QB's improvement, and how that quote has been misconstrued, and whether they believe Hurts will win the MVP Title after leading his team to a 14-3 season.
FOX Sports
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?
You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
FOX Sports
Hammer, fade, pass: Jalen Hurts SB MVP, Ja'Marr Chase 2 TDs, Patrick Mahomes over 350 passing yards
Nick Wright and Damonza play Hammer, Fade or Pass on some select Championship Game prop bets, including Jalen Hurts as SBLVII MVP, Ja'Marr Chase's two touchdowns, Jerick McKinnon cashing in two himself and Patrick Mahomes passing over 350 passing yards. Nick also decides whether he is going to hammer, fade or pass on the odds of Damonza hitting a parlay at a whopping (+150,000).
FOX Sports
How can Brock Purdy & 49ers upset the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard on First Things First to discuss the NFC Championship Game. Nick weighs in on the matchup and explains the San Francisco 49ers need Brock Purdy to maintain composure in a hostile environment to come away with a win.
FOX Sports
Panthers to name Frank Reich as their next head coach | THE HERD
NFL Network reported that the Carolina Panthers will name former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. Reich was also the organization's first quarterback in history. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.
FOX Sports
Has Brock Purdy cemented himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL? | THE HERD
Will Blackmon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Brock Purdy and his expectations as a fill-in quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon explains Purdy’s mindset, preparation, and comfort set him apart from other quarterbacks in the league.
