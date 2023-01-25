Patent Issued for Systems and methods for generating mobility insurance products using ride-sharing telematics data (USPTO 11544791): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Data security across data residency restriction boundaries (USPTO 11552955): Kyndryl Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Cheng, Karen (North York, CA), Lam, Thanh (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Data is easily shared from one locale to another in the global information landscape. There are an increasing number of legal ramifications that make sharing data across geographic, jurisdictional, political, and other types boundaries complex. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is legislation that addresses the export of personal data outside of the.
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11551174): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, ( Smyrna, GA , US), Chennur, Rajanandini (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Patent Issued for System, method, and program product for generating and providing simulated user absorption information (USPTO 11551803): Aimcast IP LLC
-- Aimcast IP LLC ( Santa Monica, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11551803, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Content recommendation systems have been an established industry in which extensive technology has been developed by a variety of companies such as Netflix® and Amazon® to provide users with content tailored to their specific interests. For example, a Netflix® subscriber, upon logging into their account may have categories of video on demand content such as “Because You Watched” or “You May Also Like” displayed to them, including specific content selections generated by a content recommendation system. These conventional content recommendation systems rely on extremely large datasets collected from a large number of users and/or subscribers, including content viewing data, content rating data, navigation data related to user navigation through content menus, and other impressions made on the respective website or digital content application interface.
Patent Issued for Linking of tokenized trial data to other tokenized data (USPTO 11550956): Datavant Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11550956 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Generally, regulations and laws protecting the privacy of personal data have created a plethora of strategies for protecting the identity of personal data. For example, it is a potential Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) violation to incorporate personal health information (PHI) elements into a healthcare data set. Accordingly, to be compliant with government regulations, all PHI data elements must be removed and/or de-identified before being incorporated into any healthcare data set. Typically, institutions, organizations, and businesses that create personal data have their own methods for complying with identity protection laws. These methods may include in-house developed proprietary methods, or one of many disparate off-the-shelf solutions. The conventional methods utilized for protecting personal data have been responsible for serious identity breaches resulting in the theft of customer and employee personal information. Conventional methods implement processes of de-identification by the use of hashing methods applied to strings of characters generated from private data elements in data records. These conventional processes are built using a single hashing seed or encryption key, which is shared across many disparate target sites. Such systems suffer the risk that the resulting generated values can be mapped back to the original source data. Once a breach has occurred, all the target data sites have exposed values which, in themselves, could become regulated data values. Conventional processes also create problems because once PHI data elements are removed from record, users have no way to understand which individuals in the data set match the de-identified individuals, and so conventional healthcare data systems are limited in their ability to identify the existence of duplicate records or duplicate individuals from individual de-identified records in healthcare data sets.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Patent Issued for Selectively redeemable bundled healthcare services with discreet payment distribution (USPTO 11551276): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aipperspach, Ryan (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551276 is. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as. FM Global Group. (. FM Global. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group. (St. Charles) (. Charleston, SC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has...
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
Part 4 of Legal & General’s new study on the U.S. Gig Economy finds workers lacking health insurance coverage and other financial safety nets
--News Direct-- - 23% of respondents have no health insurance. - 1 in 3 gig working parents have no health insurance. - 40% of gig workers have life insurance, including those with partners and children. - 42% ranked access to healthcare, life insurance, and a pension plan as top lures...
Patent Issued for Complex composite tokens (USPTO 11553352): eBay Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Frederick,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11553352, is. eBay Inc. (. San Jose, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth : Brown & Brown, HUB, Truist Financial, Loc: Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broking Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Flood Insurance Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth: CPIC, Allstate, Tokio Marine, Assurant
Get Flood Insurance Market analysis, key vendors & competitive scenario of the market prepared using market research tools such as Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Flood Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of.
American Institutes for Research to Help Strengthen Access to Affordable, Quality Health Insurance
Arlington, Va. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research. (AIR) has been awarded a five-year federal contract, consisting of a base year and four option years, to provide continued support for the evaluation, review and maintenance of qualified health plans (QHP) offered on the Marketplace exchange through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). AIR’s work will include certification reviews and operational guidance, policy research, trainings, and stakeholder engagement and outreach in support of the.
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Resolve to Review Your Life Insurance Coverage
Unlike other resolutions, here’s one you can keep. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exercise more, eat healthy, lose weight, spend more time with family and friends. By now, all those well-intentioned resolutions you made for the coming year may have fallen by the wayside. If you own a life insurance policy, however, the start of a new year is the perfect time to make one resolution you can actually keep: Schedule a comprehensive review of your coverage, to ensure you don’t have a gap in your protection.
What are, where, how and when are the surpluses returned to the health insurance companies?
Mario Espinosa, lawyer and partner of grupodefensa.cl, answers this and other questions about a process that these days will benefit many people with the delivery of funds. Ultimately, by the end of January 2023 the providers will have to return to their users the surpluses accumulated in their individual accounts. The figure exceeds $113 billion.
ISG to Publish Report on Insurance Platform Solutions
Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of modern platforms helping insurers boost efficiency and compete in a changing industry. (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of insurance platform solutions that enable insurance companies to develop and deliver relevant, personalized products in an intensely competitive industry.
“Methods Of Treating Lupus Nephritis Using Interleukin-17 (Il-17) Antagonists” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230009657): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors HUEBER, Wolfgang ( Basel , CH); MPOFU, Shephard (Oberwil, CH); PRICOP, Luminita (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied...
Biology: New immune-evading COVID variants could fuel surge
Like all living things, the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, illustrating why we need to understand the forces of evolution. The SARS-CoV-2 virus likely “jumped” from a related mammal to humans via one or more random mutations in its genetic material in late 2019. It quickly demonstrated the survival and reproductive advantage of its altered genetic makeup allowing it to exploit a new host’s vast population. That’s evolution through natural selection. ...
