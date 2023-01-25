Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Turnto10.com
Providence police salute Col. Clements as he departs for federal post in Washington
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence's police chief of the past decade says goodbye as he heads to Washington for a new job. Officers gathered outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Friday afternoon for a ceremonial sendoff for Col. Hugh Clements. Clements had been chief for more than 11...
Turnto10.com
Lawmaker wants to ban smoking in Rhode Island casinos
A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban smoking inside the state's two casinos. Bally's Twin River Lincoln and Bally's Tiverton are exempt from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act, which bans smoking in workplaces. Rep. Teresa Tanzi's bill would do away with that exemption.
Turnto10.com
Barrington teenager donates 200 bags full of necessities to Providence homeless
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Barrington High School senior recently made it her mission to help the homeless and those who are going through a tough time by creating 200 bags full of necessities and hygiene products. At the age of 10, now 17-year-old Lily DaPonte was introduced to...
Turnto10.com
Student stabbed at Hope High School
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Friday that a student was stabbed at Hope High School. Police did not immediately release the student's age or details about what happened. The student was taken to a hospital to be treated. No arrests have been made. Separately, police said a...
Turnto10.com
Mount Pleasant assistant principal requests donations from staff to student's 'coyote'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Public School District said it is investigating an email sent to teachers Thursday night. The assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School sent the email, soliciting money from staff to help a student they say came to the country illegally. The donations were...
Turnto10.com
McKee touts proposed investments in prekindergarten
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced a multimillion-dollar investment plan into Rhode Island prekindergarten. He stopped at The Children's Workshop in Central Falls, where he announced a $7 million investment from his proposed budget. The money will secure 800 pre-K seats. The governor said...
Turnto10.com
Richmond Carolina firefighter mourned
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Richmond community and firefighters across the state are mourning as they've lost one of their own. Richmond Carolina Fire District's Bob Gardner suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away at his home Wednesday night. "This hurts, this hurts us a lot," said Chief...
Turnto10.com
East Providence police investigate suspicious death of husky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police are investigating the suspicious death of a dog in the city. A Lakeside Street resident told police that his husky, Niko, got loose on Tuesday morning. The dog was later found near Forbes and Lunn Street with an apparent head injury.
Turnto10.com
One year since the fourth-largest blizzard in Southern New England history
Late January has been a magnet for blizzards in the last decade, and while 2023 is quiet, it was just one year ago that we had a massive blizzard. Snow reports ranged from a foot on the low end to over two feet in some spots. The Blizzard was official...
Turnto10.com
Mass welcomes Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An emotional day on Thursday as Bishop Richard Henning displayed a letter in church sent by the pope. The letter names Henning as coadjutor bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Providence. Hundreds of people and priests were in attendance. Henning said he heard the news...
Turnto10.com
Jury acquits Pawtucket police officer in shooting of teen driver
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A suspended Pawtucket police officer was acquitted Thursday on all charges stemming from the shooting of a teenager in June 2021. The teen driver’s parents told NBC 10 News that they’re disgusted and heartbroken for their son and worry the officer could do something like this again.
Turnto10.com
Husband of charged Duxbury mother says he has forgiven her in the deaths of their children
DUXBURY, Mass. (WJAR) — The father of three children killed in an incident at a Duxbury, Massachusetts home last week released a statement on Saturday in which he said he has forgiven his wife, who is facing charges in their deaths. Patrick Clancy wrote that his pain is "excruciating...
fallriverreporter.com
Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls
A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
Turnto10.com
Third child dies in Duxbury family tragedy
DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children. Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office. Lindsay Clancy is...
Turnto10.com
Dam break sends water gushing into backyards
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WJAR) — Homeowners near Robbins Pond in East Bridgewater were surrounded by water Friday. The fire department said a broken dam was to blame for the big mess. Residents of Bixby Drive were surprised to see water rising in their yards. “It came up like 2...
Turnto10.com
Michael Soares found guilty of murder in killing of Jack Fay in Warwick City Park
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Kent County judge on Friday found 37-year-old Michael Soares guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 66-year-old Jack Fay a decade ago. Investigators said Soares bludgeoned Fay using a knife and a hammer after randomly running into him in Warwick City Park in May 2013.
Turnto10.com
Passengers walk through tunnel after Boston subway problem
(AP) — More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a Boston subway tunnel on Thursday night when three trains became stuck because of a signal problem. A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson says the agency suspended Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center stations because of a problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley Station.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of vandalizing statues inside Fall River church
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man is accused of damaging statues inside a Catholic Church in Fall River. Staff members at Good Shepherd Church said they reported the vandalism to police. Deacon Alan Thadeu said the basement serves as a warming center for the city of Fall River.
Turnto10.com
Business pushes back on Dartmouth's shopping cart fines
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials in Dartmouth want to keep their streets clean so the town removes abandoned shopping carts that are often left along Route 6 and in other areas. The town then fines retailers $100 for each one. So far, it has cost major retailers tens of...
Turnto10.com
Recent rain leads to Flood Warnings on area rivers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Following yet another soaking rainstorm, several area rivers are exceeding their banks and producing minor flooding. Fortunately, the weather itself will be quieter now that the rain has left. Flood Warnings are in place for the Taunton River at Bridgewater, Pawtuxet River at Cranston, Wood...
