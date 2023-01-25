ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Lawmaker wants to ban smoking in Rhode Island casinos

A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban smoking inside the state's two casinos. Bally's Twin River Lincoln and Bally's Tiverton are exempt from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act, which bans smoking in workplaces. Rep. Teresa Tanzi's bill would do away with that exemption.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Student stabbed at Hope High School

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Friday that a student was stabbed at Hope High School. Police did not immediately release the student's age or details about what happened. The student was taken to a hospital to be treated. No arrests have been made. Separately, police said a...
Turnto10.com

McKee touts proposed investments in prekindergarten

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced a multimillion-dollar investment plan into Rhode Island prekindergarten. He stopped at The Children's Workshop in Central Falls, where he announced a $7 million investment from his proposed budget. The money will secure 800 pre-K seats. The governor said...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Richmond Carolina firefighter mourned

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Richmond community and firefighters across the state are mourning as they've lost one of their own. Richmond Carolina Fire District's Bob Gardner suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away at his home Wednesday night. "This hurts, this hurts us a lot," said Chief...
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

East Providence police investigate suspicious death of husky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence police are investigating the suspicious death of a dog in the city. A Lakeside Street resident told police that his husky, Niko, got loose on Tuesday morning. The dog was later found near Forbes and Lunn Street with an apparent head injury.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Mass welcomes Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An emotional day on Thursday as Bishop Richard Henning displayed a letter in church sent by the pope. The letter names Henning as coadjutor bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Providence. Hundreds of people and priests were in attendance. Henning said he heard the news...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Jury acquits Pawtucket police officer in shooting of teen driver

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A suspended Pawtucket police officer was acquitted Thursday on all charges stemming from the shooting of a teenager in June 2021. The teen driver’s parents told NBC 10 News that they’re disgusted and heartbroken for their son and worry the officer could do something like this again.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls

A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Third child dies in Duxbury family tragedy

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children. Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office. Lindsay Clancy is...
DUXBURY, MA
Turnto10.com

Dam break sends water gushing into backyards

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WJAR) — Homeowners near Robbins Pond in East Bridgewater were surrounded by water Friday. The fire department said a broken dam was to blame for the big mess. Residents of Bixby Drive were surprised to see water rising in their yards. “It came up like 2...
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
Turnto10.com

Passengers walk through tunnel after Boston subway problem

(AP) — More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a Boston subway tunnel on Thursday night when three trains became stuck because of a signal problem. A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson says the agency suspended Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center stations because of a problem at the signal and track switch just west of Copley Station.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man accused of vandalizing statues inside Fall River church

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man is accused of damaging statues inside a Catholic Church in Fall River. Staff members at Good Shepherd Church said they reported the vandalism to police. Deacon Alan Thadeu said the basement serves as a warming center for the city of Fall River.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Business pushes back on Dartmouth's shopping cart fines

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials in Dartmouth want to keep their streets clean so the town removes abandoned shopping carts that are often left along Route 6 and in other areas. The town then fines retailers $100 for each one. So far, it has cost major retailers tens of...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Recent rain leads to Flood Warnings on area rivers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Following yet another soaking rainstorm, several area rivers are exceeding their banks and producing minor flooding. Fortunately, the weather itself will be quieter now that the rain has left. Flood Warnings are in place for the Taunton River at Bridgewater, Pawtuxet River at Cranston, Wood...
CRANSTON, RI

