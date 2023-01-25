ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Marshall Township Board is expected to vote Thursday on a property transfer needed to move forward with developments for a megasite in Marshall. The nearly 2,000 acres of land sits along I-94 and I-69 and will bring an anticipated 2,000-3,000 jobs to the area, according to James Durian, CEO of Choose Marshall.
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
MDOT to hold meeting to discuss 2024 Allegan roundabout

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A public meeting discussing the construction of a roundabout in Allegan is scheduled to be hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, Thursday. MDOT plans to build a roundabout in 2024 with the City of Allegan at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and resurface M-89 from...
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable, one day after fifth State of the State Address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Grand Rapids Thursday, just one day after her fifth State of the State address took place. Whitmer is set to talk to local seniors about their concerns, she is also expected to give a presentation in Muskegon to talk with residents, students and local school officials.
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Person shot in ankle near Northside Kalamazoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened near the 1300 block of North Rose Street. Responding officers were able to locate the victim a couple of blocks north, near...
Two injured in crash with a Grand Haven school bus

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were injured after a collision with a school bus Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Street and 128th Avenue in Robinson Township when a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus driver turned left and drove into the path of a Ford Fusion, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Marshall man arrested after allegedly assaulting and strangling woman

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to Division Drive for a domestic situation that led to the arrest of a Marshall man, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found a woman at a neighbor’s house upon arriving...
Prosecutor: Don't dismiss murder charge against ex-cop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a judge not to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed court papers this week opposing a...
Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
PGA Tour to affect News Channel 3 weekend newscasts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The PGA Farmers Insurance Open is scheduled on CBS, News Channel 3, affecting the Friday and weekend newscasts. The Live golf tournament will preempt the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts Friday. Stay updated on the latest news, weather, and sports by watching News Channel 3 live on the CW7 at 10 p.m. and on News Channel 3 at 11 p.m.
