Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert Friday. An entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer, according to city officials. Voice your opinion: Public invited to provide input on Palisades...
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Marshall Township Board is expected to vote Thursday on a property transfer needed to move forward with developments for a megasite in Marshall. The nearly 2,000 acres of land sits along I-94 and I-69 and will bring an anticipated 2,000-3,000 jobs to the area, according to James Durian, CEO of Choose Marshall.
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
"If I could kill more I would," Portage hunter heads to trial on deer poaching charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Scott Meisterheim admits he's not the most ethical hunter. "I don't care, I am addicted to the venison," Meisterheim, 55, told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer investigating several tips about deer hunting violations in Kalamazoo County. Student discipline controversy: Paw Paw Public Schools apologizes...
MDOT to hold meeting to discuss 2024 Allegan roundabout
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A public meeting discussing the construction of a roundabout in Allegan is scheduled to be hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, Thursday. MDOT plans to build a roundabout in 2024 with the City of Allegan at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and resurface M-89 from...
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable, one day after fifth State of the State Address
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Grand Rapids Thursday, just one day after her fifth State of the State address took place. Whitmer is set to talk to local seniors about their concerns, she is also expected to give a presentation in Muskegon to talk with residents, students and local school officials.
WATCH: Paddleboarder takes to the waves in South Haven in January
A paddleboarder endured the cold and took to the waves at South Haven's North Beach on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Jeff Clark/WWMT)
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Person shot in ankle near Northside Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened near the 1300 block of North Rose Street. Responding officers were able to locate the victim a couple of blocks north, near...
Two injured in crash with a Grand Haven school bus
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were injured after a collision with a school bus Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Street and 128th Avenue in Robinson Township when a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus driver turned left and drove into the path of a Ford Fusion, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Marshall man arrested after allegedly assaulting and strangling woman
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to Division Drive for a domestic situation that led to the arrest of a Marshall man, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found a woman at a neighbor’s house upon arriving...
Prosecutor: Don't dismiss murder charge against ex-cop
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a judge not to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed court papers this week opposing a...
Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
Kent County detectives tries to identify suspect in Smoke Shop armed robbery
Detectives reached out to the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed the Smoke Shop with a pistol in December, according to the sheriff's office Thursday. Ottawa County: Two injured in crash with a Grand Haven school bus. The robbery happened at the Smoke Shop along Alpine...
West Michigan Whitecaps annual Fan Food Submission returns to LMCU Ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan Whitecaps fans, the Fan Food Submission has returned to LMCU Ballpark for its fourteenth year!. Fans are asked to submit their ideas of new food items they would like to see on the menu at LMCU Ballpark, according to the West Michigan Whitecaps.
High demand leads to second Chelsea Handler performance at Kalamazoo State Theatre
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders can now catch Chelsea Handler for two nights this April!. Handler is scheduled to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, according to the theatre in a release Thursday. She joins the likes of Nikki Glaser, who also had...
PGA Tour to affect News Channel 3 weekend newscasts
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The PGA Farmers Insurance Open is scheduled on CBS, News Channel 3, affecting the Friday and weekend newscasts. The Live golf tournament will preempt the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts Friday. Stay updated on the latest news, weather, and sports by watching News Channel 3 live on the CW7 at 10 p.m. and on News Channel 3 at 11 p.m.
