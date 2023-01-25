ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Notice of Intent to Award: RFP for Community Health Workers for COVID-19 Response and Community Resilience – Hiring and Integration

ca.gov
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ca.gov

Weekly Roundup for January 27, 2023

Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Introducing Andre Siedentopf: Santa Rosa Housing Hero. Congratulations to Andre Siedentopf, a native Sonoma County resident who rents out property in west Santa Rosa. Andre has been named Housing Hero for the month of January as part of an ongoing campaign to address the region’s housing shortage.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy