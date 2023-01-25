Data from University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences Update Knowledge in Health Insurance (Availability of Physical Rehabilitation Facilities for People with Disabilities in Iran: A Comparative Study on Universal Health Coverage): Health Insurance

Read full article on original website
Related
Data on Global Health Described by Researchers at University of Melbourne (The effect of health insurance and socioeconomic status on women’s choice in birth attendant and place of delivery across regions in Indonesia: a multinomial logit …): Health and Medicine – Global Health
-- Current study results on global health have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Evidence suggests that women gave birth in diverse types of health facilities and were assisted by various types of health providers. This study examines how these choices are influenced by the.
National Health Insurer Scorecard Highlights Serious Medication Access Barriers Among People Living with Autoimmune Diseases
Three out of four plans scored a “C” or an “F” due to the access restrictions they placed on patients. experiences a winter of significant health challenges that stand to impact millions of patients, a new national scorecard from Let My Doctors Decide (LMDD) found that health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) receive poor grades across the board when it comes to ensuring patients living with autoimmune diseases are able to access the medications prescribed to manage their conditions.
National Taiwan University Hospital Reports Findings in Dental Caries (The dental use for dental caries under the National Health Insurance system in Taiwan in 2020): Dental Diseases and Conditions – Dental Caries
-- New research on Dental Diseases and Conditions - Dental Caries is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The penetration rate of. National Health Insurance. (NHI) of. Taiwan. is as high as 99.9%. This study investigated the dental...
HHS: 'Health Care Transitions For Individuals Returning To The Community From A Public Institution – Promising Practices Identified By The Medicaid Reentry Stakeholder Group' (Part 1 of 2)
WASHINGTON , Jan. 26 (TNSrep)-- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant. Secretary for Planning and Evaluation issued the following report on. , entitled "Health Care Transitions for Individuals Returning to the Community from a. Public Institution. - Promising Practices Identified by the. Medicaid Reentry...
Part 4 of Legal & General’s new study on the U.S. Gig Economy finds workers lacking health insurance coverage and other financial safety nets
--News Direct-- - 23% of respondents have no health insurance. - 1 in 3 gig working parents have no health insurance. - 40% of gig workers have life insurance, including those with partners and children. - 42% ranked access to healthcare, life insurance, and a pension plan as top lures...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
Measure seeks to lower healthcare costs, expand health insurance access
U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) have joined 14 colleagues in co-sponsoring legislation seeking to lower healthcare costs and expand health insurance access.© Shutterstock The Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act would permanently expand support for Americans who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. “As I travel…
American Institutes for Research to Help Strengthen Access to Affordable, Quality Health Insurance
Arlington, Va. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research. (AIR) has been awarded a five-year federal contract, consisting of a base year and four option years, to provide continued support for the evaluation, review and maintenance of qualified health plans (QHP) offered on the Marketplace exchange through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). AIR’s work will include certification reviews and operational guidance, policy research, trainings, and stakeholder engagement and outreach in support of the.
Research from School of Medicine in the Area of Public Health Described (Community health worker team integration in Medicaid managed care: Insights from a national study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “IntroductionCommunity health workers (CHWs) have historically worked in community-based settings. Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs) are integrating CHWs into their teams, largely to support social determinants of health. Little is known about how teams are structured in these environments or how CHWs and their supervisors perceive CHW roles in MCOs.”
Data on Environmental Science Described by Researchers at Hebei Agricultural University (Environmental pollution liability insurance and green innovation of enterprises: Incentive tools or self-interest means?): Environment – Environmental Science
-- New research on environmental science is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from Baoding, People’s. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The existing theoretical research on environmental liability insurance mainly focuses on system construction, development status and other aspects, and mainly consists of normative research, with relatively little empirical research.”
Key committee approves Vermilion's bill supporting health coverage for low-income children
Chronicle-Tribune (Marion, IN) The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion's (R-Marion) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services. According to a news released provided to the. Chronicle-Tribune. by the Indiana House Republicans, Vermilion's legislation would...
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
A record number of Americans have health insurance, but churn is likely on the way
Xavier Becerra, the Health and Human Services secretary, is turning 65.. Today's edition: All the details on the Republican leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned, citing flaws in the agency's crisis response. This article is available to Insider...
Gallup: The Challenge Of Healthcare Reform
WASHINGTON , Jan. 28 (TNSres) -- Gallup, a research-based and performance-management consulting company, issued the following news on. healthcare conditions warrant a major new governmental effort to reform the system? Recent Gallup research measuring Americans' views of healthcare shows what I consider a complex picture, but there is enough evidence of perceived problems to suggest that continuing efforts to improve healthcare cost, coverage, access and quality are warranted. The challenge is how to go about it.
Report: Billions in COVID jobless claims fraudulent
Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, MA) A new government report released Monday verified at least $4.3 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the total could be 10 times that or more. Responding to a request from Republican members of. Congress. ,. U.S. Government Accountability Office staff...
Update on Louisiana transgender doctor and her fight with insurance companies Humana and Cigna
Dr. Tiffany Najberg's online petition against Cigna, Humana and CVS-owned Aetna has reached 10,000 signatures. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
Patent Issued for Data security across data residency restriction boundaries (USPTO 11552955): Kyndryl Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Cheng, Karen (North York, CA), Lam, Thanh (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Data is easily shared from one locale to another in the global information landscape. There are an increasing number of legal ramifications that make sharing data across geographic, jurisdictional, political, and other types boundaries complex. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is legislation that addresses the export of personal data outside of the.
USDA tightens organic rules amid fraud cases like a $46 million alleged scheme by Minnesota farmers
WASHINGTON— James Wolf raised corn, soybeans and wheat on a family farm in Cottonwood County for decades when he did what many Minnesota farmers do– applied for certification to sell his crops as organic, which would command much more money per bushel. But the FBI says the crops Wolf sold as organic were not. The Minnesota farmer was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’ s…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0