Studies from Anhui University of Finance and Economics Describe New Findings in Public Health (Value-Based Health Care: Long-Term Care Insurance for Out-of-Pocket Medical Expenses and Self-Rated Health): Health and Medicine – Public Health

Read full article on original website
Related
Data on Global Health Described by Researchers at University of Melbourne (The effect of health insurance and socioeconomic status on women’s choice in birth attendant and place of delivery across regions in Indonesia: a multinomial logit …): Health and Medicine – Global Health
-- Current study results on global health have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Evidence suggests that women gave birth in diverse types of health facilities and were assisted by various types of health providers. This study examines how these choices are influenced by the.
Research from School of Medicine in the Area of Public Health Described (Community health worker team integration in Medicaid managed care: Insights from a national study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “IntroductionCommunity health workers (CHWs) have historically worked in community-based settings. Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs) are integrating CHWs into their teams, largely to support social determinants of health. Little is known about how teams are structured in these environments or how CHWs and their supervisors perceive CHW roles in MCOs.”
HHS: 'Health Care Transitions For Individuals Returning To The Community From A Public Institution – Promising Practices Identified By The Medicaid Reentry Stakeholder Group' (Part 1 of 2)
WASHINGTON , Jan. 26 (TNSrep)-- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant. Secretary for Planning and Evaluation issued the following report on. , entitled "Health Care Transitions for Individuals Returning to the Community from a. Public Institution. - Promising Practices Identified by the. Medicaid Reentry...
Data on Environmental Science Described by Researchers at Hebei Agricultural University (Environmental pollution liability insurance and green innovation of enterprises: Incentive tools or self-interest means?): Environment – Environmental Science
-- New research on environmental science is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from Baoding, People’s. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The existing theoretical research on environmental liability insurance mainly focuses on system construction, development status and other aspects, and mainly consists of normative research, with relatively little empirical research.”
Part 4 of Legal & General’s new study on the U.S. Gig Economy finds workers lacking health insurance coverage and other financial safety nets
--News Direct-- - 23% of respondents have no health insurance. - 1 in 3 gig working parents have no health insurance. - 40% of gig workers have life insurance, including those with partners and children. - 42% ranked access to healthcare, life insurance, and a pension plan as top lures...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
American Institutes for Research to Help Strengthen Access to Affordable, Quality Health Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been awarded a five-year federal contract, consisting of a base year and four option years, to provide continued support for the evaluation, review and maintenance of qualified health plans (QHP) offered on the Marketplace exchange through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). AIR's work will include certification reviews and operational guidance, policy research, trainings, and stakeholder engagement and outreach in support of the.
National Health Insurer Scorecard Highlights Serious Medication Access Barriers Among People Living with Autoimmune Diseases
Three out of four plans scored a “C” or an “F” due to the access restrictions they placed on patients. experiences a winter of significant health challenges that stand to impact millions of patients, a new national scorecard from Let My Doctors Decide (LMDD) found that health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) receive poor grades across the board when it comes to ensuring patients living with autoimmune diseases are able to access the medications prescribed to manage their conditions.
Key committee approves Vermilion's bill supporting health coverage for low-income children
Chronicle-Tribune (Marion, IN) The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion's (R-Marion) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services. According to a news released provided to the. Chronicle-Tribune. by the Indiana House Republicans, Vermilion's legislation would...
A record number of Americans have health insurance, but churn is likely on the way
Xavier Becerra, the Health and Human Services secretary, is turning 65.. Today's edition: All the details on the Republican leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned, citing flaws in the agency's crisis response. This article is available to Insider...
A teacher who quit and took a job at Costco says life is much better now — she has a life, can pay her bills and finally sleeps at night
"My passion couldn't pay my bills, and my passion couldn't help me sleep at night when I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop," Maggie Perkins said.
Patent Issued for Selectively redeemable bundled healthcare services with discreet payment distribution (USPTO 11551276): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aipperspach, Ryan (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551276 is. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
Gallup: The Challenge Of Healthcare Reform
WASHINGTON , Jan. 28 (TNSres) -- Gallup, a research-based and performance-management consulting company, issued the following news on. healthcare conditions warrant a major new governmental effort to reform the system? Recent Gallup research measuring Americans' views of healthcare shows what I consider a complex picture, but there is enough evidence of perceived problems to suggest that continuing efforts to improve healthcare cost, coverage, access and quality are warranted. The challenge is how to go about it.
DeGette, Lee Introduce Legislation To Expand Access To Abortion Care
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The co-chairs of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus , U.S. Reps. (D-CO) and. (D-CA), introduced legislation today to make abortion care more accessible to millions of women by ending a decades-long ban on abortion care coverage for those on Medicaid and other federally funded health-care programs.
April 1 change could remove estimated 375,000 from Medicaid in North Carolina
Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) (The Center Square ) – As many as 375,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid coverage when the federal government ends a continuous coverage requirement from the pandemic that prevented states from removing those who do not quality. The. April 1. transition will require the. North...
Retirement and Disability Research Consortium Cooperative Agreement
Social Security Administration Documents & Publications. Agency: " Social Security Administration (SSA)." SUMMARY: We anticipate issuing a request for applications (RFA) for the. Retirement and Disability Research Consortium. (RDRC) in early 2023. The program will address issues surrounding the. Old Age and Survivors Insurance. (OASI),. Disability Insurance. (DI), and Supplemental...
Patent Issued for Data processing and scanning systems for assessing vendor risk (USPTO 11550897): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannon,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11550897, is. OneTrust LLC. (. Atlanta, Georgia. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Report: Billions in COVID jobless claims fraudulent
Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, MA) A new government report released Monday verified at least $4.3 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the total could be 10 times that or more. Responding to a request from Republican members of. Congress. ,. U.S. Government Accountability Office staff...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0