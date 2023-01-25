ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
Resolve to Review Your Life Insurance Coverage

Unlike other resolutions, here’s one you can keep. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exercise more, eat healthy, lose weight, spend more time with family and friends. By now, all those well-intentioned resolutions you made for the coming year may have fallen by the wayside. If you own a life insurance policy, however, the start of a new year is the perfect time to make one resolution you can actually keep: Schedule a comprehensive review of your coverage, to ensure you don’t have a gap in your protection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Insurance Protection Products Market Set for Explosive Growth : Anthem, MetLife, Humana, Prudential

Get an extensive Insurance Protection Products Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Protection Products Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance Protection Products market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
American Institutes for Research to Help Strengthen Access to Affordable, Quality Health Insurance

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been awarded a five-year federal contract, consisting of a base year and four option years, to provide continued support for the evaluation, review and maintenance of qualified health plans (QHP) offered on the Marketplace exchange through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). AIR's work will include certification reviews and operational guidance, policy research, trainings, and stakeholder engagement and outreach in support of the.
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
COLORADO STATE
National Health Insurer Scorecard Highlights Serious Medication Access Barriers Among People Living with Autoimmune Diseases

Three out of four plans scored a “C” or an “F” due to the access restrictions they placed on patients. experiences a winter of significant health challenges that stand to impact millions of patients, a new national scorecard from Let My Doctors Decide (LMDD) found that health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) receive poor grades across the board when it comes to ensuring patients living with autoimmune diseases are able to access the medications prescribed to manage their conditions.
IRI ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD DIRECTORS

The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) announced changes to its board of directors today. The two new members of the IRI board of directors are:. (R), a leading provider of annuity products to bank and broker-dealer institutions. Along with leading the company's financials, business strategy, and distribution platform, Graham also sits as an officer on the executive leadership team of.
We don't need 'fun-sized' health insurance

We've all seen those little so-called "fun-sized" candy bars, those tiny, single-bite chocolates that are individually wrapped and come in plastic bags, usually in groups of 10 or 20. If your idea of fun is spending more time trying to unwrap a single bite of chocolate than it takes to...
MARYLAND STATE
Retiree medical costs are soaring

Freeman, The (Waukesha, WI) If you’re a retiree dealing withMedicare, you’ve just noticed that your increased (5.9%) benefit is being reduced substantially by rising costs for MedicarePartBandPartD(your drug plan), aswell as by increased costs for drugs thatmay be only partially covered by insurance. Additionally, mostMedicare supplement policies raised their monthly premiums for 2022.
Retirement and Disability Research Consortium Cooperative Agreement

Document Number: "Docket No. SSA-2022-0063" SUMMARY: We anticipate issuing a request for applications (RFA) for the. (RDRC) in early 2023. The program will address issues surrounding the. Old Age and Survivors Insurance. (OASI),. Disability Insurance. (DI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs and related retirement and disability policy issues. FOR...
