AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as. FM Global Group. (. FM Global. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
What are, where, how and when are the surpluses returned to the health insurance companies?
Mario Espinosa, lawyer and partner of grupodefensa.cl, answers this and other questions about a process that these days will benefit many people with the delivery of funds. Ultimately, by the end of January 2023 the providers will have to return to their users the surpluses accumulated in their individual accounts. The figure exceeds $113 billion.
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group. (St. Charles) (. Charleston, SC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has...
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
Resolve to Review Your Life Insurance Coverage
Unlike other resolutions, here’s one you can keep. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Exercise more, eat healthy, lose weight, spend more time with family and friends. By now, all those well-intentioned resolutions you made for the coming year may have fallen by the wayside. If you own a life insurance policy, however, the start of a new year is the perfect time to make one resolution you can actually keep: Schedule a comprehensive review of your coverage, to ensure you don’t have a gap in your protection.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Insurance Protection Products Market Set for Explosive Growth : Anthem, MetLife, Humana, Prudential
Get an extensive Insurance Protection Products Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Protection Products Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance Protection Products market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Tokio Marine
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- The latest update on Global Travel Insurance Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market sizing for. Travel Insurance. , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players and...
A record number of Americans have health insurance, but churn is likely on the way
Xavier Becerra, the Health and Human Services secretary, is turning 65.. Today's edition: All the details on the Republican leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned, citing flaws in the agency's crisis response. This article is available to Insider...
American Institutes for Research to Help Strengthen Access to Affordable, Quality Health Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been awarded a five-year federal contract, consisting of a base year and four option years, to provide continued support for the evaluation, review and maintenance of qualified health plans (QHP) offered on the Marketplace exchange through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). AIR's work will include certification reviews and operational guidance, policy research, trainings, and stakeholder engagement and outreach in support of the.
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
National Health Insurer Scorecard Highlights Serious Medication Access Barriers Among People Living with Autoimmune Diseases
Three out of four plans scored a “C” or an “F” due to the access restrictions they placed on patients. experiences a winter of significant health challenges that stand to impact millions of patients, a new national scorecard from Let My Doctors Decide (LMDD) found that health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) receive poor grades across the board when it comes to ensuring patients living with autoimmune diseases are able to access the medications prescribed to manage their conditions.
BGC PARTNERS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;. APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. , for a term to expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of. Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and. qualified. was also appointed to the...
IRI ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD DIRECTORS
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) announced changes to its board of directors today. The two new members of the IRI board of directors are:. (R), a leading provider of annuity products to bank and broker-dealer institutions. Along with leading the company's financials, business strategy, and distribution platform, Graham also sits as an officer on the executive leadership team of.
We don't need 'fun-sized' health insurance
We've all seen those little so-called "fun-sized" candy bars, those tiny, single-bite chocolates that are individually wrapped and come in plastic bags, usually in groups of 10 or 20. If your idea of fun is spending more time trying to unwrap a single bite of chocolate than it takes to...
Retiree medical costs are soaring
Freeman, The (Waukesha, WI) If you’re a retiree dealing withMedicare, you’ve just noticed that your increased (5.9%) benefit is being reduced substantially by rising costs for MedicarePartBandPartD(your drug plan), aswell as by increased costs for drugs thatmay be only partially covered by insurance. Additionally, mostMedicare supplement policies raised their monthly premiums for 2022.
Bermuda Risk Summit 2023 – 27 January Last Chance to Secure Early Bird Rate
March 6-8 , are reminded the early bird registration price will end tomorrow, Friday, 27 January. Included in the early bird price are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an evening seaside soiree, and an island lunch cruise. Overseas guests should also act before midnight on Mon. day,. February 6.
Retirement and Disability Research Consortium Cooperative Agreement
Document Number: "Docket No. SSA-2022-0063" SUMMARY: We anticipate issuing a request for applications (RFA) for the. (RDRC) in early 2023. The program will address issues surrounding the. Old Age and Survivors Insurance. (OASI),. Disability Insurance. (DI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs and related retirement and disability policy issues. FOR...
Will Elevance’s Louisiana acquisition kick off BCBS consolidation wave?
Elevance Health's latest acquisition is raising questions among industry experts about whether the deal will usher in a new era of consolidation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, repeating a trend from the 1990 s. Elevance, one of the nation's largest insurers, said on Monday it plans to buy Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in a transaction that would…
