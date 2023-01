Sacramento, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced today the approval of groundwater sustainability plans for four groundwater basins – Napa Valley Subbasin in Napa County, as well as Santa Rosa Plain Subbasin, Petaluma Valley Basin, and Sonoma Valley Subbasin in Sonoma County. California’s extreme swings...

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO