KOCO
Oklahomans happy, concerned about planned turnpike reroute
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — There has been a lot of pushback, even lawsuits, against the planned turnpiked that will go through Cleveland County. Now that officials have ruled the current route is not allowed, where will the new road go? Some are happy about the change, while others are concerned.
Oklahoma City counts residents experiencing homelessness
City officials and the Homeless Alliance are teaming up to record the number of people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City hosting hiring event for several positions
Benefits include 96 hours of vacation leave, 130 hours of sick leave per year, and 11 regular holidays per year.
KOCO
Oklahoma law enforcement react after release of Tyre Nichols videos
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma law enforcement reacted after the release of the Tyre Nichols videos. Oklahoma City police was just one of the departments reacting publicly in the hours after the videos were released. They all have taken the same general tone, condemning the actions seen in the videos.
pdjnews.com
District Attorney sworn in as OBA President
Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
“This is an emergency!” OKC Animal Welfare in desperate need of adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is out of room and desperately needs adoptions.
Oklahoma Daily
City of Norman opens new Development Center, aims to increase communication between departments
Norman City staff unveiled a new development center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The City of Norman Development Center located on 225 N. Webster Ave. will house the city’s utilities, parks and recreation, finance, public works and planning and community development departments. City Manager Darrel Pyle said the close proximity between local government offices would greatly benefit efficiency.
One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire
Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.
Medical marijuana could lose “billions.” Here’s why
A traffic stop led Union City police to a SUV filled with illegal weed on Tuesday.
KOCO
Norman's plan to make water safer may come with a stench
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman residents may notice a new smell when drinking a glass of water, but that may actually mean your water is safer than ever to drink. The city of Norman added trace amounts of chlorine that will enhance water quality, officials said. But this may cause the water to taste or smell like bleach.
KOCO
Neighbors gather as they discover house fire in Oklahoma City was deadly
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors gathered as they discovered a house fire in Oklahoma City was deadly. The fire near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue is now under investigation. "Intense. I was worried, thinking about that guy, the poor man," said Darius Shackleford, a neighbor. Neighbors assumed the worst...
KOCO
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
KOCO
Cleveland County residents opposed to turnpike expansion now fear for neighbors
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's plan for a turnpike expansion in Cleveland County was delayed again. The U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation said the turnpike would not meet the land's intended purpose on an area around Lake Thunderbird. Neighbors now worry that homes not included in the original plan could be impacted if the extension's route changes.
KOCO
Caregiver of Athena Brownfield expected in court Thursday
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — One of Athena Brownfield's caregivers is expected to be in court Thursday in Caddo County. Alysia Adams was arrested on two counts of child neglect amid the disappearance of the 4-year-old Cyril girl, who was reported missing earlier this month. Adams was arrested on Jan. 12, two days after Athena was reported missing.
KOCO
Remains found in rural Grady County confirmed to be Athena Brownfield, OSBI says
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains of a 4-year-old girl from Cyril. Authorities found the remains of a child on Jan. 17, but the OSBI could not confirm at the time that they were those of Athena Brownfield. The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office for positive identification.
news9.com
City Of Edmond Asks For Input On Arcadia Lake Master Plan
Families from all over the state of Oklahoma drive to Arcadia Lake for family fun. The City of Edmond wants to know what people think should be added to the lake in the future. Two years ago, the City of Edmond created a task force of community members with a...
multihousingnews.com
TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community
Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
KOCO
1 person dead after Oklahoma City house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in a house fire on Friday near Northwest Expressway and North Tulsa Avenue in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to the fire just around 3:45 p.m. Get the latest news stories of interest...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
