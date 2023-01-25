ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Oklahomans happy, concerned about planned turnpike reroute

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — There has been a lot of pushback, even lawsuits, against the planned turnpiked that will go through Cleveland County. Now that officials have ruled the current route is not allowed, where will the new road go? Some are happy about the change, while others are concerned.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

District Attorney sworn in as OBA President

Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
PONCA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

City of Norman opens new Development Center, aims to increase communication between departments

Norman City staff unveiled a new development center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The City of Norman Development Center located on 225 N. Webster Ave. will house the city’s utilities, parks and recreation, finance, public works and planning and community development departments. City Manager Darrel Pyle said the close proximity between local government offices would greatly benefit efficiency.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Norman's plan to make water safer may come with a stench

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman residents may notice a new smell when drinking a glass of water, but that may actually mean your water is safer than ever to drink. The city of Norman added trace amounts of chlorine that will enhance water quality, officials said. But this may cause the water to taste or smell like bleach.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Caregiver of Athena Brownfield expected in court Thursday

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — One of Athena Brownfield's caregivers is expected to be in court Thursday in Caddo County. Alysia Adams was arrested on two counts of child neglect amid the disappearance of the 4-year-old Cyril girl, who was reported missing earlier this month. Adams was arrested on Jan. 12, two days after Athena was reported missing.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
news9.com

City Of Edmond Asks For Input On Arcadia Lake Master Plan

Families from all over the state of Oklahoma drive to Arcadia Lake for family fun. The City of Edmond wants to know what people think should be added to the lake in the future. Two years ago, the City of Edmond created a task force of community members with a...
EDMOND, OK
multihousingnews.com

TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community

Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

1 person dead after Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in a house fire on Friday near Northwest Expressway and North Tulsa Avenue in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to the fire just around 3:45 p.m. Get the latest news stories of interest...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

