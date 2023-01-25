Read full article on original website
Measure seeks to lower healthcare costs, expand health insurance access
U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) have joined 14 colleagues in co-sponsoring legislation seeking to lower healthcare costs and expand health insurance access.© Shutterstock The Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act would permanently expand support for Americans who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. “As I travel…
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
Headlines: Record Number Of Americans Enroll In ACA Marketplace Coverage
Yesterday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that 16.3 million people have signed up for health coverage during the 2023 open enrollment period. This represents a record number of Americans who signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This is more than a 12 percent...
HHS: 'Health Care Transitions For Individuals Returning To The Community From A Public Institution – Promising Practices Identified By The Medicaid Reentry Stakeholder Group' (Part 1 of 2)
WASHINGTON , Jan. 26 (TNSrep)-- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant. Secretary for Planning and Evaluation issued the following report on. , entitled "Health Care Transitions for Individuals Returning to the Community from a. Public Institution. - Promising Practices Identified by the. Medicaid Reentry...
Ind. House Republicans: Key Committee Approves Vermilion's Bill Supporting Health Coverage For Low-Income Children
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion's (R- Marion. ) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services. Vermilion's legislation would extend the eligibility age for Medicaid and the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) from three years...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
American Institutes for Research to Help Strengthen Access to Affordable, Quality Health Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been awarded a five-year federal contract, consisting of a base year and four option years, to provide continued support for the evaluation, review and maintenance of qualified health plans (QHP) offered on the Marketplace exchange through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). AIR's work will include certification reviews and operational guidance, policy research, trainings, and stakeholder engagement and outreach in support of the.
DeGette, Lee Introduce Legislation To Expand Access To Abortion Care
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The co-chairs of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus , U.S. Reps. (D-CO) and. (D-CA), introduced legislation today to make abortion care more accessible to millions of women by ending a decades-long ban on abortion care coverage for those on Medicaid and other federally funded health-care programs.
National Health Insurer Scorecard Highlights Serious Medication Access Barriers Among People Living with Autoimmune Diseases
Three out of four plans scored a “C” or an “F” due to the access restrictions they placed on patients. experiences a winter of significant health challenges that stand to impact millions of patients, a new national scorecard from Let My Doctors Decide (LMDD) found that health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) receive poor grades across the board when it comes to ensuring patients living with autoimmune diseases are able to access the medications prescribed to manage their conditions.
Healthcare Did your health plan rip off Medicare?
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) Today, KHN has released details of 90 previously secret government audits that reveal millions of dollars in overpayments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors. The audits, which cover billings from 2011 through 2013, are the most recent financial reviews available, even though enrollment...
A record number of Americans have health insurance, but churn is likely on the way
Xavier Becerra, the Health and Human Services secretary, is turning 65.. Today's edition: All the details on the Republican leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned, citing flaws in the agency's crisis response. This article is available to Insider...
Part 4 of Legal & General’s new study on the U.S. Gig Economy finds workers lacking health insurance coverage and other financial safety nets
--News Direct-- - 23% of respondents have no health insurance. - 1 in 3 gig working parents have no health insurance. - 40% of gig workers have life insurance, including those with partners and children. - 42% ranked access to healthcare, life insurance, and a pension plan as top lures...
Gallup: The Challenge Of Healthcare Reform
WASHINGTON , Jan. 28 (TNSres) -- Gallup, a research-based and performance-management consulting company, issued the following news on. healthcare conditions warrant a major new governmental effort to reform the system? Recent Gallup research measuring Americans' views of healthcare shows what I consider a complex picture, but there is enough evidence of perceived problems to suggest that continuing efforts to improve healthcare cost, coverage, access and quality are warranted. The challenge is how to go about it.
Fitzgerald named to two House financial services subcommittees
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. , R- Wis. , announced that he has been selected to serve on the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy as well as the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance. According to the Thursday release, the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary...
Research from School of Medicine in the Area of Public Health Described (Community health worker team integration in Medicaid managed care: Insights from a national study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “IntroductionCommunity health workers (CHWs) have historically worked in community-based settings. Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs) are integrating CHWs into their teams, largely to support social determinants of health. Little is known about how teams are structured in these environments or how CHWs and their supervisors perceive CHW roles in MCOs.”
NARAL Pro-Choice America Applauds House Democrats For Reintroducing Bill To Ensure Abortion Coverage
(D-MA), introduced the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in. (EACH) Act, which guarantees insurance coverage for abortion care without restrictions based on a person's income, location, or insurance provider. The critical bill has the support of a record number of members of. Congress. , with over 160. House Democrats. joining...
April 1 change could remove estimated 375,000 from Medicaid in North Carolina
Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) (The Center Square ) – As many as 375,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid coverage when the federal government ends a continuous coverage requirement from the pandemic that prevented states from removing those who do not quality. The. April 1. transition will require the. North...
Planned Parenthood Applauds Reintroduction Of EACH Act – A Critical Bill To Support Abortion Access
(D-IL-9) reintroduced the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in. (EACH) Act, an essential bill to guarantee health coverage for abortion no matter how much money a person makes, the type of insurance they have, or where they live. * * *. Statement from. Alexis McGill Johnson. , president and CEO,
CT Supreme Court rules against medical practices that tried to recoup pandemic business losses from property insurers [Hartford Courant]
The state Supreme Court ruled against a group of medical practices on Friday that contended their insurers wrongly denied claims for reimbursement for pandemic related business losses under the terms of their all risk commercial property coverage. The medical practices sued three insurers that issued policies with identical language, arguing...
Comments / 0