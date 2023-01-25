Due to declining usage, COVID-19 testing contractor Optum Serve has announced that it will deactivate its two Sonoma County testing buses on Sunday, Feb. 5 as part of a statewide demobilization effort. The Roseland Community Clinic will continue to provide COVID-19 testing that is free to the public, regardless of insurance or citizenship status.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO