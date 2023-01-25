Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals
As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington State Medal of Valor bill passes House
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 28, 2023—Representative Sam Low (R-Lake Stevens) passed his first bill in the House Chamber on Thursday, January 26. HB-1031: Modifying medal of valor award presentation requirements, makes it easier to honor everyday people who put their lives on the line to save another with the Washington State Medal of Valor, passed with overwhelming bi-partisan support — 93 yeas, 0 nays. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years
(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
Efforts to Curb Governor’s Emergency Powers Continue in Olympia
WA state is one of only four states in the US that allow their Governors virtually 'unchecked' authority when it comes to emergency powers, stemming from state of emergencies. We are one of the 4 that do not have some sort of legislative oversight, where elected state officials can terminate, end, or modify a Governor's state of emergency.
Democrat Majority Leader Says no to Broad-Based tax Relief for Washingtonians
Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower taxes. Ten states reduced individual...
Chronicle
Washington Traffic Safety Is 'a Crisis That We Can't Ignore,' Lawmakers Say
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, alongside Gov. Jay Inslee, pledged Thursday to throw their weight behind solving Washington's traffic safety crisis, a show of bipartisan solidarity that the legislators said reflected the urgency of the need. The event at the state Capitol was billed as a Democratic unveiling...
knkx.org
WA lawmakers debating ways to address surging traffic fatalities
If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
Chronicle
At Washington's State Capitol, Crowd Rallies With One Goal: 'Stop the Airport!'
Roughly 100 anti-airport activists rallied Wednesday on the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, urging state lawmakers to stop seeking a site to build a new commercial airport in Washington. The prospect that either of three rural areas in Pierce and Thurston County could be home to a...
Chronicle
Renowned Washington Artist Named to Create Likeness of Indigenous Leader for Capitol
A renowned Seattle artist has been chosen to design a statue of Billy Frank Jr. for display in the nation's capital, according to the Washington State Arts Commission. Haiying Wu, who designed the Seattle Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Pioneer Square, will create a likeness of Frank for Statuary Hall at the Capitol Building, where each U.S. state can display two statues, ArtsWA said in a statement Thursday, Jan. 26.
lakechelannow.com
Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant
Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
historylink.org
Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.
On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
FOX 28 Spokane
Controversial gun bills advance out of Washington house committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington Civil Rights & Judiciary Committe during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms. House Bill 1240 would ban “assault weapons”, which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles...
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
Washington State Taking Steps to Reduce Salmon Killing 'Tire Dust'
OLYMPIA - According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, for over 20 years, scientists have faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state’s tax code
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code comes before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without...
Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature is hoping to improve traffic safety this legislative session following the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 1990. Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will be presenting several bills Thursday aimed at improving traffic safety for workers, pedestrians and commuters, in addition to...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington Democrats to Hold Reorganization Meeting and Officer Elections
The Washington State Democratic Party will hold its reorganizational meeting and officer elections tomorrow – Saturday, January 28th – beginning at 8am at The Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. Elections for party officers – Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer – will be held during this meeting and begin at approximately 9 a.m.
Chronicle
WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip
As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
Comments / 5