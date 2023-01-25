ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington State Medal of Valor bill passes House

OLYMPIA, Wash., January 28, 2023—Representative Sam Low (R-Lake Stevens) passed his first bill in the House Chamber on Thursday, January 26. HB-1031: Modifying medal of valor award presentation requirements, makes it easier to honor everyday people who put their lives on the line to save another with the Washington State Medal of Valor, passed with overwhelming bi-partisan support — 93 yeas, 0 nays. The bill now heads to the Senate.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years

(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

WA lawmakers debating ways to address surging traffic fatalities

If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Renowned Washington Artist Named to Create Likeness of Indigenous Leader for Capitol

A renowned Seattle artist has been chosen to design a statue of Billy Frank Jr. for display in the nation's capital, according to the Washington State Arts Commission. Haiying Wu, who designed the Seattle Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Pioneer Square, will create a likeness of Frank for Statuary Hall at the Capitol Building, where each U.S. state can display two statues, ArtsWA said in a statement Thursday, Jan. 26.
WASHINGTON STATE
lakechelannow.com

Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant

Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
historylink.org

Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.

On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
TACOMA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Controversial gun bills advance out of Washington house committee

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A pair of controversial gun bills advanced out of the Washington Civil Rights & Judiciary Committe during an executive session on Friday, including a bill that would ban certain firearms. House Bill 1240 would ban “assault weapons”, which it defines as a category of semiautomatic rifles...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington Democrats to Hold Reorganization Meeting and Officer Elections

The Washington State Democratic Party will hold its reorganizational meeting and officer elections tomorrow – Saturday, January 28th – beginning at 8am at The Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. Elections for party officers – Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer – will be held during this meeting and begin at approximately 9 a.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip

As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
WASHINGTON STATE

