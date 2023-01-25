ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentwired.com

Campus resources provide support to parenting students

The Center for Adult and Veteran Services (CAVS) offers programs to help thousands of parenting students find a community on campus. “Parenting students are historically an underserved population, especially at these big universities,” said Amber Thomas, graduate assistant for parenting students. Scott Crawford, assistant director of CAVS, said 2,500-3,500...
KENT, OH
kentwired.com

Wrestling off to worst start in program history after loss

Kent State wrestling extended its losing streak to eight games, making it the worst start in the program’s 90-season history. The Flashes lost 25-12 to Southern-Illinois Edwardsville on Friday. KSU’s record this season is 0-8 and have already lost more matches this season than last season. “There are...
KENT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy