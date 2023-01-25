Read full article on original website
You need Rita's no knead nut bread!
In large bowl, whisk together flour, nuts, cranberries, salt and yeast. Make well in center. Mix water and honey, pour into well and stir until shaggy dough forms. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in warm place 12-24 hours. Mine proofed for 14 hours. Dough doubles with bubbles pushing through.
Le Chocolat Chaud: Homemade French Hot Chocolate, A Thick And Creamy Indulgence
Ready for a little Indulgence? Le Chocolat Chaud is French for Hot Chocolate and it is amazing! Are you a REAL hot chocolate fan? Do you crave something warm, yet decadent on cold winter nights? Well, this is is a super thick and creamy hot chocolate recipe that will make you feel so luxurious you'll think you are sitting in a French café.
I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again
We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Chicken Cordon Bleu… with a Twist
I’ve always been a fan of Chicken Cordon Bleu, but now there’s no question about it – this is the best recipe I've hit for making it! The key is the cheese – rather than using the standard Swiss cheese that most recipes call for, we used Cracker Barrel Black Ribbon Slices – California Smoked Provolone. It comes with 8 slices in an 8-ounce package. We used the whole package making this between what goes inside the chicken and the remainder in the sauce. It made a delicious entree - you can serve it with your favorite sides. Here is the original recipe that gave us the idea, but we made some changes and really enjoyed it.
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread
Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
Lidia Bastianich turns roast chicken into comforting stracciatella
Italian cooking icon Lidia Bastianich is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to comforting chicken recipes for chilly winter evenings. She shows us how to make whole-roasted chicken with lemons and then use the bones to make stock for straciatella, a favorite soup of her childhood.
Why You Should Stop Dumping Out the Watery Liquid on Top of Your Yogurt
You’re all set to dig into your favorite yogurt. But when you peel back the lid, you notice the lush creaminess is marred by a watery pool of liquid sitting right on top. So what is that liquid—and more importantly, is it telling you that your snack has gone bad?
Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea
Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
Maryland Hot Crab Dip
My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.
Champurrado
Champurrado is made with just a handful of ingredients and incredibly easy to make. The result is something rich and SO yummy. Serve on chilly nights with a few tamales. Champurrado is a delicious Mexican hot chocolate drink thickened by masa harina Do not substitute masa harina for regular corn flour. Masa harina is a type of corn flour and has a distinct taste.
Baked Chicken Leg Quarters
My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!
Is There Actually a Point to Peeling Carrots?
You've not lived until you've stood over a trashcan or large bowl, peeling dozens of carrots for a souffle, picnic slaw or cake. It's one of the first things people learn about cooking carrots — the exterior layer has to come off. (It was also, I discovered, a good way for my grandmother to occupy an eager kitchen helper who had very few skills to offer.)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
These rich buttery chocolate chip cookies have a secret ingredient that we used when I worked at a bakery. The flour was not 100% all-purpose and we used a combination of cornstarch and flour that made these perfect every time.
Petit Gâteau (20-Minute Recipe)
Rich, creamy, and really delicious this fondant au chocolat or a petit gâteau (which means “small cake” in French) is a chocolate dessert made of a petit chocolate cake with mellow filling and crunchy rind that is traditionally served hot with a dollop of vanilla ice cream on a serving plate.
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
RECIPE: No Bake Energy Bites
If your kids are anything like mine, they are constantly asking for snacks. Every hour or two I hear: Mommy, I'm hungry!. To combat the constant need for food, I'm making an effort to offer more filling snacks. Instead of reaching for crackers or chips I've been trying to offer higher protein options in hopes that I can fill their little bellies for longer.
Mu Shu Pork: A Flavorful and Easy Chinese Meal
The first time I had this dish was at a fine-dining Chinese restaurant in Orlando. When the waiter brought out the plate and pancakes, he then brought out a case with ivory chopsticks and proceeded to roll my mu shu into what my then 7-year-old daughter called Chinese burritos. This...
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
