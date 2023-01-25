Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Vitalant hosts 5th Annual Winter Classic Blood Drive
Chico. CA — The non-profit organization Vitalant hosted its 5th Annual Winter Classic Blood Drive drive Saturday in the Redding, Chico and the City of Yuba offering folks the chance to donate blood and save a life amidst the State blood shortage that has impacted many individuals, hospitals and organizations. The mission according to Vitalant, is to be a helping hand during this challenge.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
krcrtv.com
Chico school receives rare, prestigious award recognizing art program
CHICO, CALIF. — For the second year in a row, a Chico school has been named on of the recipients of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. The Inspire School of Arts and Sciences in Chico is one of just nineteen schools in the state to receive the award, which, according to the California Department of Education, recognizes "high-quality arts curriculum and instruction and assessment; high-quality professional learning for staff who are responsible for providing arts learning; and access to high-quality, culturally responsive arts instruction for all students, including English learners, special education students, and other special populations."
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff celebrates first Chinese Lunar New Year in over 80 years
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year bright and early Saturday morning. At 8 a.m., people from all over gathered on Main Street in Red Bluff to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, while also recognizing the rich history that lies in Red Bluff.
krcrtv.com
Drugs and illegal guns seized by agents from Chico basement Thursday
CHICO, Calif. — Butte County agents seized methamphetamine, heroin, and multiple firearms from a Chico basement on Thursday morning, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF agents and the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 177 East...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Office will resume patrolling 24/7 at the end of February
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is happy to announce they are going to resume patrolling 24 hours, 7 days a week, starting next month. This announcement comes after a major staffing shortage forced the department to temporarily halt daytime patrols. Sheriff Dave Kain said it really started to change in 2021.
krcrtv.com
Holiday Market closes permanently in Paradise on Friday
PARADISE, Calif. — The Holiday Market in Paradise will be officially closing their doors at 8:00 p.m. on Friday. The company president of Northstate Grocery, Inc., Brad Askeland, said it was a difficult decision to make but it's due to the decreased foot traffic in Paradise from the 2018 Camp Fire.
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
krcrtv.com
New bridal store " The Bridal Rack" opens in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — It's a new year and bridal season is underway! If you're a Northstate bride looking for a wedding dress, a new store has opened in Anderson. Marilyn Peters, the owner of 'Simply Elegant Bridal Boutique' store in Redding, has opened a second location in the Anderson outlet called 'The Bridal Rack,' located on 1941 State Hwy 273 in Anderson.
krcrtv.com
A Winter Weather Advisory and gusty winds expected for the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Meteorologist Bryan Scofield says that colder temperatures can be expected in the Northstate over the weekend and for the week beyond. A lot of the area saw sunny days and temperatures even as high as the 60s recently, but Scofield says not to put your winter coats in storage just yet.
