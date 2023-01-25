Read full article on original website
melvin
3d ago
there's gotta be info missing...a property manager isn't going to lease out space that just had renewed leases from long term tenants. if that is the case it's messed up, but not the city's responsibility, that's a court case, open n shut...this also makes me think this isn't the whole story and there's something else going on, like fraud
Reply(1)
3
William F Hudalla
2d ago
Nothing but immigrants in those buildings and the taxpayers paid for their tenacity period. The government sets these ppl up in a business, we as taxpayers pay in the long run. They commit fraud and these so called businesses are nothing but a front.
Reply
3
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
Swede Hollow
Women's Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota State
Women's Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home series
Brooklyn Park Hair Salon, Customers Express Support for CROWN Act
Legislation is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s desk that has some at the state Capitol wondering “what took so long?” The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act would ban discrimination based on someone’s hair. The Minnesota Senate...
3-story Elliot Park loft with a private patio asks $450K
This gorgeous loft in Elliot Park has three levels and is listed $20,000 below the original asking price.The ground-floor abode is located at 521 S. 7th St. #122 in Minneapolis and is now asking $450,000.Why we love it: Between the private patio and ample space for a home office and gym, it's the ideal live-work setup.Layout: The 2,141-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom with heated garage parking.Design: Walls of windows flank the airy main floor, while tall ceilings spotlight a modern light fixture and wood-paneled accent wall.Interior features: The polished kitchen has black tile backsplash and creamy quartz...
Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure
Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. "We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29,"...
Newsmakers: Crescent Cove Continues Push for Pediatric Hospice Care
Crescent Cove in Brooklyn Center offers care and support to families of children with shortened life expectancy and the families of those who love them. “We do this by providing respite care for families so many times the children who have complex medical conditions,” explained Jenny Floria from Crescent Cove in a Newsmakers segment. “Their parents are caring for them and providing advanced medical care to them 24/7. They can bring their child to Crescent Cove, we take over all medical care for them, and also provide an amazing experience for them and the parents can take a break, recharge, spend time with other kids in the household and those kinds of things.”
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
Brooklyn Park’s Starlite Center COVID-19 Testing Site to Close Sunday
The state of Minnesota announced this week it will close all community COVID-19 testing sites, including the one at the Starlite Center in Brooklyn Park. A year ago, lines were long at the testing center in Brooklyn Park, where people could be tested for free. See story here. At one point the testing center was one of the busiest in the state.
Maple Grove Arts Center Hosts Textile Show Through Feb. 24
The Maple Grove Arts Center’s Textile Show is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. You can find quilts, clothing and even fabric sculptures on display from now through Feb. 24. Gallery director Teri Iverson says textiles are a challenging medium. “It’s definitely different than working with paints...
Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant
Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission. Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka. City officials have approved plans for...
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
North Minneapolis church buys neighboring gas station in effort to curb crime
MINNEAPOLIS — At the Real Believers Faith Center church in north Minneapolis, church leaders are taking community safety into their own hands with a unique investment. They bought the neighboring Marathon gas station back in November, where there have been more than 60 911 calls in just the last year, according to call logs from Minneapolis police.
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development
Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
Sabathani Community Center offers support after Tyre Nichols violent arrest video released
MINNEAPOLIS -- A place for the hurt to come and heal -- that's what Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis was for those who watched the recently released video of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a violent traffic stop, and those who did not, but felt a need to be with others. WCCO spoke with one person who said because she lives alone she did not want to see the video without the support of the community.Mental health professionals, counselors, and clergy were invited to help people process.Sabathani CEO, Scott Redd says even if community members did not...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Hennepin County conducts homelessness count
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — For the first time, Hennepin County is taking more than just one day for its annual Point In Time Count, which gives a better sense of homelessness in the county. The survey gives workers a snapshot in time of how many people are unsheltered. This...
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS: Just after 3:00 PM on January 27, 2023, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department was called out to the 8400 block of College Trail for Xcel tech reporting a gas odor coming from the basement of a home they were currently at and a fire coming from the basement. Com Inver Grove Fire Department with support coming from Eagan Fire Department. Command arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a working fire. Fire crews on the scene began digging out a hydrant to establish a water supply for the trucks. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you have a fire hydrant near your home, please dig out the hydrant so fire crews don’t waste valuable time clearing the hydrant.
Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
