Brooklyn Park, MN

melvin
3d ago

there's gotta be info missing...a property manager isn't going to lease out space that just had renewed leases from long term tenants. if that is the case it's messed up, but not the city's responsibility, that's a court case, open n shut...this also makes me think this isn't the whole story and there's something else going on, like fraud

William F Hudalla
2d ago

Nothing but immigrants in those buildings and the taxpayers paid for their tenacity period. The government sets these ppl up in a business, we as taxpayers pay in the long run. They commit fraud and these so called businesses are nothing but a front.

Axios Twin Cities

3-story Elliot Park loft with a private patio asks $450K

This gorgeous loft in Elliot Park has three levels and is listed $20,000 below the original asking price.The ground-floor abode is located at 521 S. 7th St. #122 in Minneapolis and is now asking $450,000.Why we love it: Between the private patio and ample space for a home office and gym, it's the ideal live-work setup.Layout: The 2,141-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom with heated garage parking.Design: Walls of windows flank the airy main floor, while tall ceilings spotlight a modern light fixture and wood-paneled accent wall.Interior features: The polished kitchen has black tile backsplash and creamy quartz...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Crescent Cove Continues Push for Pediatric Hospice Care

Crescent Cove in Brooklyn Center offers care and support to families of children with shortened life expectancy and the families of those who love them. “We do this by providing respite care for families so many times the children who have complex medical conditions,” explained Jenny Floria from Crescent Cove in a Newsmakers segment. “Their parents are caring for them and providing advanced medical care to them 24/7. They can bring their child to Crescent Cove, we take over all medical care for them, and also provide an amazing experience for them and the parents can take a break, recharge, spend time with other kids in the household and those kinds of things.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s Starlite Center COVID-19 Testing Site to Close Sunday

The state of Minnesota announced this week it will close all community COVID-19 testing sites, including the one at the Starlite Center in Brooklyn Park. A year ago, lines were long at the testing center in Brooklyn Park, where people could be tested for free. See story here. At one point the testing center was one of the busiest in the state.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Arts Center Hosts Textile Show Through Feb. 24

The Maple Grove Arts Center’s Textile Show is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. You can find quilts, clothing and even fabric sculptures on display from now through Feb. 24. Gallery director Teri Iverson says textiles are a challenging medium. “It’s definitely different than working with paints...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant

Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission. Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka. City officials have approved plans for...
ANOKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development

Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sabathani Community Center offers support after Tyre Nichols violent arrest video released

MINNEAPOLIS -- A place for the hurt to come and heal -- that's what Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis was for those who watched the recently released video of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a violent traffic stop, and those who did not, but felt a need to be with others. WCCO spoke with one person who said because she lives alone she did not want to see the video without the support of the community.Mental health professionals, counselors, and clergy were invited to help people process.Sabathani CEO, Scott Redd says even if community members did not...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin County conducts homelessness count

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — For the first time, Hennepin County is taking more than just one day for its annual Point In Time Count, which gives a better sense of homelessness in the county. The survey gives workers a snapshot in time of how many people are unsheltered. This...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS: Just after 3:00 PM on January 27, 2023, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department was called out to the 8400 block of College Trail for Xcel tech reporting a gas odor coming from the basement of a home they were currently at and a fire coming from the basement. Com Inver Grove Fire Department with support coming from Eagan Fire Department. Command arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a working fire. Fire crews on the scene began digging out a hydrant to establish a water supply for the trucks. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you have a fire hydrant near your home, please dig out the hydrant so fire crews don’t waste valuable time clearing the hydrant.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN

