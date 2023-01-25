MINNEAPOLIS -- A place for the hurt to come and heal -- that's what Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis was for those who watched the recently released video of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a violent traffic stop, and those who did not, but felt a need to be with others. WCCO spoke with one person who said because she lives alone she did not want to see the video without the support of the community.Mental health professionals, counselors, and clergy were invited to help people process.Sabathani CEO, Scott Redd says even if community members did not...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO