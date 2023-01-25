Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
KETV.com
'We raised 31% above the poverty level': 16th Annual State of North Omaha meeting talks progress
OMAHA, Neb. — One common message was made loud and clear throughout the room at the State of North Omaha meeting. "We embarked on a historic chance of trying to create a coordinated plan to make sure our people came together," said Sen. Justin Wayne, serving District 13. Starting...
Mutual of Omaha breaks ground for new downtown skyscraper
The groundbreaking for the newest Mutual of Omaha skyscraper has begun. When the skyscraper is finished, it will be a 44-story building and have 800,000 square feet.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
WOWT
Pieces of former downtown Omaha library getting a new life
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Coxes -- John and his father before him -- have been doing construction work for a long time. “He started out with a cutting torch and a tow truck scrapping automobiles, and it was basically his living,” said John Cox, owner of Cox Contracting Company.
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
klkntv.com
Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Jan. 21-27
OMAHA, Neb. — A petition to declare a missing La Vista boy dead, homemade explosives found during a traffic stop in Lincoln and more lead our top stories of the week. Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland must move out by the end of July. One resident said he feels a "prejudice against poor people."
WOWT
Flower Festival makes return to Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits. Creighton hosts annual Pinkout Game. Updated: 6 hours ago. Creighton hosts an annual game for a good cause.
WOWT
Omaha fire crews respond to reported fuel spill near 168th, West Maple
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 3 hours...
kfornow.com
84th Street and Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR January 28, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning February 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction and will remain closed until the Fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th Street, Yankee...
KETV.com
Omaha Streetcar Authority launches website to help track progress of the city's streetcar
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on "Project Beacon" The Omaha Streetcar Authority launched a tool Thursday to help track the progress of the future streetcar. OSA rolled out the website, which shows everything from the route the streetcar will take to the project's...
1011now.com
Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Bold promises a glittering 22-story tower of windows, but many of the Haymarket’s business owners say they’re concerned about the project’s transparency. “That’s why we’re looking for answers,” Jon Camp, the president of Haymarket Square Developers. “Tell us t for traffic, how...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities replaced 624 purple street lights in 90 days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have made progress in replacing around 1,500 malfunctioning street lights across the city. In just 90 days, crews have replaced 624 of the defective purple lights, according to city officials. “Our crews have been working diligently through the winter weather to...
WOWT
Omaha trucking company finds creative way to deal with worker shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like most industries nationwide, trucking is facing a worker shortage. Truck drivers are in high demand and in short supply. So Hill Bros. Transportation in Omaha took matters into its own hands and created its own driving school. Amber Floyd is a recent graduate of Pro-Fleet,...
KETV.com
Now Serving: Everett's
OMAHA, Neb. — Along 88th and Maple streets, you'll find a family-friendly pub boasting big flavor on classic Americana dishes: Everett's. "It's a cool little urban barbeque type," says co-owner Tyler Thiesen. "We do outstanding chicken wings, signature burgers, and fried brussels sprouts are one of our key appetizers...
KETV.com
School-based clinic to be built in Benson High School renovation
OMAHA, Neb. — As a part of the Benson High School renovation project, Omaha Public Schools is working with UNMC, the Charles Drew Health Center, Project Harmony and Methodist to put a clinic in the building. The school-based clinic will provide health care services to students and their families....
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator offers bill to increase tax and scrutiny on 'games of skill'
LINCOLN, Neb. — They look like video slots but are technically called "games of skill" and they are popping up in convenience stores, bars and supermarkets all across Nebraska. "All these gray area machines have proliferated absolutely everywhere and they're now next to every church and school in the...
WOWT
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation. Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.
