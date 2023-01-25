ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pieces of former downtown Omaha library getting a new life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Coxes -- John and his father before him -- have been doing construction work for a long time. “He started out with a cutting torch and a tow truck scrapping automobiles, and it was basically his living,” said John Cox, owner of Cox Contracting Company.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Jan. 21-27

OMAHA, Neb. — A petition to declare a missing La Vista boy dead, homemade explosives found during a traffic stop in Lincoln and more lead our top stories of the week. Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland must move out by the end of July. One resident said he feels a "prejudice against poor people."
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Flower Festival makes return to Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral

A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits. Creighton hosts annual Pinkout Game. Updated: 6 hours ago. Creighton hosts an annual game for a good cause.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire crews respond to reported fuel spill near 168th, West Maple

Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 3 hours...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

84th Street and Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR January 28, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning February 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction and will remain closed until the Fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th Street, Yankee...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Bold promises a glittering 22-story tower of windows, but many of the Haymarket’s business owners say they’re concerned about the project’s transparency. “That’s why we’re looking for answers,” Jon Camp, the president of Haymarket Square Developers. “Tell us t for traffic, how...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha trucking company finds creative way to deal with worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like most industries nationwide, trucking is facing a worker shortage. Truck drivers are in high demand and in short supply. So Hill Bros. Transportation in Omaha took matters into its own hands and created its own driving school. Amber Floyd is a recent graduate of Pro-Fleet,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving: Everett's

OMAHA, Neb. — Along 88th and Maple streets, you'll find a family-friendly pub boasting big flavor on classic Americana dishes: Everett's. "It's a cool little urban barbeque type," says co-owner Tyler Thiesen. "We do outstanding chicken wings, signature burgers, and fried brussels sprouts are one of our key appetizers...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

School-based clinic to be built in Benson High School renovation

OMAHA, Neb. — As a part of the Benson High School renovation project, Omaha Public Schools is working with UNMC, the Charles Drew Health Center, Project Harmony and Methodist to put a clinic in the building. The school-based clinic will provide health care services to students and their families....
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation. Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.
