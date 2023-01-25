The Rebels never led Oklahoma State at any point during Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup and the Cowboys soundly defended their home court with an 82-60 win. Ole Miss shot 36 percent (23-for-54) from the floor with almost a quarter of its field goals coming from three-pointers. OSU had a dominant advantage on the glass 39-29 and won the paint battle 36-30. Defensively, the Rebels allowed the Cowboys to shoot 53 percent (27-for-51) for the game and have four different players in double figures, a group led by Kalib Boone with his 18 points. TJ Caldwell and Jaemyn Brakefield both had 12 points to lead the Rebels. Amaree Abram and Myles Burns each added nine points, with the latter getting three steals. Jayveous McKinnis had six boards to lead Ole Miss, before fouling out with six points to his name. Robert Allen also fouled out having scored just one point and getting one rebound. The Rebels were without Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin on the court, due to a nagging injury and coach's decision, respectively.

OXFORD, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO