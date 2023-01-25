ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Smith, Bulldogs close out No. 11 TCU in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

A soaked Chris Jans walked into the Mississippi State post-game press conference with a big smile on his face. After watching his team drop several games in the closing minutes, the Bulldogs finally finished the job on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Humphrey Coliseum. And Jans didn't mind...
247Sports

Kermit Davis reveals why Daeshun Ruffin was left at home when Rebels faced Oklahoma State

Ole Miss never stood much of a chance in its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup against Oklahoma State, especially without its top-two scorers in Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin. Murrell was questionable to return Saturday due to a knee sprain he suffered against Arkansas, but still made the trip to Stillwater. However, Ruffin didn't even go with the team. When head coach Kermit Davis was asked about Ruffin's absence in his postgame presser, he provided little specifics.
247Sports

Cowboys throttle Ole Miss in Stillwater, 82-60

The Rebels never led Oklahoma State at any point during Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup and the Cowboys soundly defended their home court with an 82-60 win. Ole Miss shot 36 percent (23-for-54) from the floor with almost a quarter of its field goals coming from three-pointers. OSU had a dominant advantage on the glass 39-29 and won the paint battle 36-30. Defensively, the Rebels allowed the Cowboys to shoot 53 percent (27-for-51) for the game and have four different players in double figures, a group led by Kalib Boone with his 18 points. TJ Caldwell and Jaemyn Brakefield both had 12 points to lead the Rebels. Amaree Abram and Myles Burns each added nine points, with the latter getting three steals. Jayveous McKinnis had six boards to lead Ole Miss, before fouling out with six points to his name. Robert Allen also fouled out having scored just one point and getting one rebound. The Rebels were without Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin on the court, due to a nagging injury and coach's decision, respectively.
thscurrent.org

Tupelo Football brings the BOOM

At Golden Wave Drive the momentum on Friday nights is always high. When you attend a Tupelo football game on the blue turf you will hear the cheers of the crowd and see the jumps of the football players as a teammate makes another great play. You may be wondering how the team builds their momentum and keeps the crowd on their feet and it’s all because of the sledgehammer adorned with the Tupelo T.
vicksburgnews.com

Reid named Coahoma athletic director, first female to hold position

Selina Reid has been named Athletic Director, taking the helm of Coahoma Community College’s (CCC) comprehensive athletic department. CCC president Dr. Valmadge T. Towner is pleased to welcome Reid to her new role and is confident she will bring exponential growth to CCC Athletics. “First and foremost, being the...
wcbi.com

Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
Daily Mississippian

Who’s coming to Oxford this spring

Oxford has long held a reputation for attracting entertaining acts that can draw a crowd, with last semester bringing in acts such as The Band CAMINO, Muscadine Bloodline and others with strong cult followings. The Oxford-Lafayette community can expect this semester to be no different. As we eagerly await the...
DeSoto Times Today

Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7

A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
WJTV 12

Terberg Taylor breaks ground on Mississippi manufacturing facility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A $20 million corporate investment project celebrated the groundbreaking of its new facility in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will create 90 jobs in the county. The business will construct a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between The Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
wsop.com

MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA

Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
breezynews.com

Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight

It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
