Muscle Shoals, AL

Northwest-Shoals Community College offering free workforce development training

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is preparing to host a free program to help people enter new industries.

The NW-SCC ACE Program will be a five-week engagement. Instructors will provide resources on how to enter new industries and earn the necessary certifications for those services.

Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia leaving Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District

NW-SCC Adult Education Instructor Heather Morgan told News 19 each participant would be able to select an industry they’d like to join, then take classes to learn more about them.

“We have transportation, construction, technology, several different things,” Morgan said. “They’re going to earn those job skills that are needed to get their foot into the door for that job.”

The program is available to anyone 16 years old or older.

An informational meeting will be held at the NW-SCC Muscle Shoals campus at 1 p.m. on January 31. Participants can sign up for the program there as well.

