Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

Beautler, Tracy N.

TWIN FALLS—Tracy N. Beautler, 62, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 21, 2022, at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Church Asks for Special Use Permit for School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Restaurant in the Magic Valley is a Hidden Gem

Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
JEROME, ID
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Idaho’s largest solar project is now operating

Duke Energy's renewables development division announced the commercial operation of a 120 MW project in Twin Falls County, Idaho, touted as the state's largest to date. The Jackpot Solar project is Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' first utility-scale project in the state. The plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Twin Falls

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Jan. 23, at approximately 5:52 p.m., on US 93 near milepost 35 in Twin Falls County. A 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was driving southbound on US 93...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Murtaugh cruises past Carey on home court; prep basketball scores

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh girls basketball team earned the three-seed in the Snake River Conference tournament next week with a win over Carey Wednesday night. Murtaugh 48, Carey 28. Murtaugh moves to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Carey is now 14-4 overall and 6-3 in...
MURTAUGH, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Arrested Following Crash with Sun Valley Police Car

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Picabo man was arrest following a crash with a police car Friday afternoon on State Highway 75. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Hellmann, 44, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence along with possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash reported on Highway 75 near Elkhorn Road between a van and Sun Valley Police Department SUV. Both vehicles had been headed north when the van drifted into the patrol SUV causing moderate damage. Neither driver had been hurt.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
GOODING, ID

