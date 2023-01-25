Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho’s Most Historic Bed & Breakfast is 109 Years Old & as Popular as Ever
Idaho has some incredibly rich history and some unbelievable Airbnb, rentals and bed and breakfasts around the state. Before we get into the most historic Bed and Breakfast in the state, this adorable place was named the Most Charming Bed and Breakfast in Idaho. Explore Idaho's Most Charming Bed and...
kmvt
Beautler, Tracy N.
TWIN FALLS—Tracy N. Beautler, 62, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, January 21, 2022, at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
kmvt
Ding... Ding... Ding... CSI Boxing Smoker set to take center ring Saturday night in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho rodeo team is working on a pretty good season. The men are currently sixth and the women 11th overall in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association standings. But, this weekend, the cowboys and cowgirls are doing something different. They will...
Will The New Winter Weather Advisory Completely Miss Twin Falls?
If you hate winter weather, then this report won’t bother you at all. For those of us who love winter, this will be a bummer. The new weather alert from the National Weather Service lists a Winter Weather Advisory, starting tonight, for parts of Southern Idaho but Twin Falls is not part of it.
Twin Falls Church Asks for Special Use Permit for School
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
New Restaurant in the Magic Valley is a Hidden Gem
Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Idaho’s largest solar project is now operating
Duke Energy's renewables development division announced the commercial operation of a 120 MW project in Twin Falls County, Idaho, touted as the state's largest to date. The Jackpot Solar project is Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' first utility-scale project in the state. The plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.
kmvt
Minico uses big comeback to beat Canyon Ridge; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico boys basketball team stopped a two-game losing skid Friday night with a comeback win over Canyon Ridge. The Spartans are now 10-5 overall and 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play. Canyon Ridge falls to 9-7 and 4-4 in conference. OTHER BOYS SCORES.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Twin Falls
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred on Jan. 23, at approximately 5:52 p.m., on US 93 near milepost 35 in Twin Falls County. A 47-year-old female from Twin Falls was driving southbound on US 93...
St. Luke’s launches investigation after social media post stirs controversy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Tuesday, St. Luke’s Magic Valley posted a picture showing off a medical tool unique to the Pacific Northwest region. In the photo, the second employee from the left displays what people are calling a ‘white power’ hand sign. The post is...
kmvt
Local woman receives life-saving kidney transplant, thanks to her father
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hilda Castillo, a 45-year-old single mom born with FSGS, a hereditary disease that causes scarring in the filters of the kidneys which was passed on to her from her dad’s mother. Before her transplant, Castillo was often tired, dizzy, nauseous, and light-headed. She...
kmvt
Murtaugh cruises past Carey on home court; prep basketball scores
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh girls basketball team earned the three-seed in the Snake River Conference tournament next week with a win over Carey Wednesday night. Murtaugh 48, Carey 28. Murtaugh moves to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Carey is now 14-4 overall and 6-3 in...
kmvt
Canyon Ridge girls pick up fifth win in a row; prep basketball scores
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge girls basketball team stopped Jerome’s win streak at four and extended their own streak to five with a win Thursday night at Jerome. Canyon Ridge 56, Jerome 54. OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES. Preston 34, Burley 28. Kimberly 35, Declo 26.
Man Arrested Following Crash with Sun Valley Police Car
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Picabo man was arrest following a crash with a police car Friday afternoon on State Highway 75. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Hellmann, 44, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence along with possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash reported on Highway 75 near Elkhorn Road between a van and Sun Valley Police Department SUV. Both vehicles had been headed north when the van drifted into the patrol SUV causing moderate damage. Neither driver had been hurt.
Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
Comments / 0