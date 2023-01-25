Read full article on original website
Honest Lee
2d ago
I hope the monster children that did this were caught & have to pay double or triple what the repairs cost!! This is completely unacceptable behavior!!!! These monsters must pay!!!
Reply
6
dilligaf
2d ago
I think the parents of those animals should be sued into paying to cover the damages their offspring caused. If they had bothered to raise what they spawned they wouldn’t have to be ashamed of them and thrown into life long debt by them.
Reply
4
Related
Kent County authorities say burglars hit multiple gas stations, stores overnight
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies are investigating a rash of robbery attempts overnight. Kent County Dispatch says at least three businesses were broken into. The Grand Rapids Police Department is also investigating two other break-ins. One of the impacted businesses is the Family Fare gas station on...
WWMTCw
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
1 hit, killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores
A person was hit and killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday night.
Lansing man killed while walking on Saginaw Hwy in Eaton County
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Woman killed after being hit by car on US-31 Thursday night
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A woman walking on US-31 was struck by a car and killed last night in Norton Shores. The Fruitport Police Department and Norton Shores Police Department received reports of a woman walking on a roadway around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say they first had...
hometownnewsnow.com
Watch Collection Thief Could Face Time
(La Porte County, IN) - A woman could do some time for allegedly taking a collection of watches and other items. Ashley Sheets, 28, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Burglary. According to court documents, she and Matthew Rancatore, 34, were hired to complete drywall...
wkzo.com
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Man, 12-year-old injured after school bus collides with car
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man and a 12-year-old boy were injured Thursday morning after a car and school bus collided. Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the intersection of Lincoln Street and 128th Avenue. A 41-year-old man had been driving a Ford Fusion eastbound on Lincoln Street when a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus attempting to turn left onto 128th Avenue drove into his path.
Coldwater woman charged after daughter found with gunshot wound
She was charged on Friday, the day after she was arrested in connection to an incident that left her daughter suffering from a gunshot wound.
Holland shelter's entire food supply replenished just days after fire: 'Praise God'
HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Michigan emergency shelter is feeling the love from their community after a fire destroyed most of their food supply last Friday. “This is an unbelievable story," said Interim Executive Director Jay Riemersma. Over the last week, Riemersma says Gateway Mission in Holland has had...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence
KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run crash involving West Michigan school bus: police
A 49-year-old woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a stop sign and collided with a school bus — all while intoxicated, authorities said.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 9