Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
tahomanews.com
Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up
Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
America is not powerful enough to stand up to China and Russia alone, says Putin's foreign minister
Speaking on Wednesday, Lavrov said the US was attempting to 'contain' both Russia and China with the help of other countries, but they were alert to its 'games'.
Former Russian Commander Suggests His Country Will 'Sink' by Year's End
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday insisted that his country's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" and "assured," but some of his critics disagree.
Israel rejects US request for Hawk missiles in aid to Ukraine
Israel rejected a request from the U.S. to send old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as Washington looks to bolster Kyiv's defenses ahead of a looming Russian offensive.
Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks
It didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to the country. The Russian Embassy in Berlin was among the first out of the gate after the news broke—offering...
US, NATO Waging 'Proxy War' Against Putin, Says Croatian President: 'What Am I Supposed To Be, A Slave Of America?'
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic accused the U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, of waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. What Happened: Milanovic, on Sunday, at a press conference in Vukovar, said he sees no point in Western sanctions against Moscow as Russia continues its assault on Kyiv.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Pre-Emptive Strike Plan Exposed in Satellite Photos
Russia is building up a network of fortifications and trenches along the front in Ukraine, in apparent anticipation of a new round of heavy fighting, according to satellite imagery analysis shared exclusively with The Daily Beast. The analysis from Brady Africk, an open-source intelligence analyst, shows that Russia is building...
Putin Told Gas Exec the Real Goal of His War Is a ‘Secret’
While the Kremlin was busy pushing the narrative early on in the war that Moscow had no choice but to attack Ukraine because superhuman Nazis had taken over in Kyiv, President Vladimir Putin reportedly told a gas exec that the real goal behind the war was a “state secret.” That’s according to Matthias Warnig, the managing director of Nord Stream AG, who revealed his conversation with the Russian leader to Zeit Online. Warnig said he sat down with Putin a few months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.“What are your goals?” he recalled asking Putin. “You’re talking about Donetsk and Luhansk, but at the same time your troops want to take Kyiv. Do you need Odessa, or Kharkiv, or all of Ukraine, or even more?” According to him, Putin’s response was brief and cryptic: “It’s a state secret.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Two Turkish Cargo Ships Hit by Possible Missile in Ukraine
Two Turkish-owned cargo ships have reportedly come under attack at the port of Kherson, marking the first time in many months that commercial ships have been damaged during the fighting in Ukraine. Turkish TV is airing an undated video showing the bridge and accommodation block of one of the vessels on fire while the second ship was reported to have been hit possibly by shrapnel.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Russia is turning Nagorno-Karabakh into another Crimea
The 2,000-strong force has become a focal point for Russia’s continuing power projection in the South Caucasus.
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
The US is taking aim at Wagner, the only Russian force seemingly having any success in Ukraine, with crippling sanctions
Wagner's limited gains in eastern Ukraine have come at a high cost and triggered rifts between the mercenary group and the Russian military.
The West is losing weapons production race to Russia, NATO ally says
Russia’s defense industry has “almost doubled” its prewar ammunition production rates, according to a senior NATO member defense official who estimated that Ukrainian forces could face as many as 10,000 incoming rounds per day.
