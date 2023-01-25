In partnership with the City of Kannapolis, the Retail Lab is accepting applications until February 28 for its free, 6-week "boot camp" program. The Retail Lab is designed for early-stage or pre-launch retailers in Cabarrus and Rowan County who want to launch a brick-and-mortar or e-commerce business in the retail products and services markets. Graduates have the opportunity to test their concept in the Retail Lab Pop-Up Store for 6 months and a chance to win a micro-grant to fund business growth.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO