Kannapolis, NC

Happening Now: Retail Lab Boot Camp Applications

In partnership with the City of Kannapolis, the Retail Lab is accepting applications until February 28 for its free, 6-week "boot camp" program. The Retail Lab is designed for early-stage or pre-launch retailers in Cabarrus and Rowan County who want to launch a brick-and-mortar or e-commerce business in the retail products and services markets. Graduates have the opportunity to test their concept in the Retail Lab Pop-Up Store for 6 months and a chance to win a micro-grant to fund business growth.
Cannon Ballers Will Host D3 Showcase Special

See your favorite school face-off in the D3 Showcase Powered by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. No ticket is required, donations at the gate benefit the U Deserve A Chance Foundation. What is the U Deserve a Chance Foundation?. The U Deserve a Chance Foundation works hard to level the playing...
