WGAL

Fire at casket company in York

Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Dory the dog passes away after tragic house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With heaviest of hearts, the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital has announced that Dory the dog, who quickly captivated the hearts of many, has died. Dory was severely injured following an unfortunate house fire earlier last week that left her owners, the Denmyer-Prenger family,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner

The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: …. The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

New, digital marquees put up at York Expo Center

YORK, Pa. — There are new digital marquees up at the York Expo Center. The first one went up on Carlisle Avenue, and the second went up on Highland Avenue. A third will be placed at Market Street next week. The CEO of the York Fair says the money...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Missing man reported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for James A. Love. Love is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Red sand project helps bring light to human trafficking

January is human trafficking awareness month. YWCA York hosted the 'Red Sand' project today. The Red Sand project is an interactive, social media-driven art installation. That is used to raise awareness around human trafficking. The artwork highlights the need to prevent victims from "falling through the cracks". “The red sand...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen

York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County stabbing suspect wanted by Pennsylvania State Police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted after allegedly stabbing two people on Friday. According to State Trooper Megan Frazer, State Police are looking for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. Police say Suders is accused of allegedly stabbing two people with a knife causing injuries that required emergency treatment.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Black Girl Health brings workshops to Harrisburg

This weekend, 'Black Girl Health' will host its annual health workshop at the East Shore Library in Harrisburg. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are invited to come out and enjoy a variety of workshops. According to the founder, the goal is to empower women of color to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Township appoints new fire chief

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new deputy fire chief in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Brett Graham will now report to the Director of Public Safety Adam Kosheba. Graham’s role is to support the township’s three volunteer-run fire stations. Graham will respond to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner

Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner. Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. A conversation...
YORK COUNTY, PA
townline.org

Emma Elwell enrolls at York College of Pennsylvania

Nearly 750 first-year and transfer students arrived at York College of Pennsylvania, in York, Pennsylvania, for the opening of the Fall 2022 semester. Among them is Emma Elwell, of Whitefield, who plans to study nursing. Responsible journalism is hard work!. It is also expensive!. If you enjoy reading The Town...
YORK, PA

