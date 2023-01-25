Read full article on original website
WGAL
Fire at casket company in York
Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
WGAL
Family dead in double homicide-suicide, shooting at McDonald's, soaring PPL bills - some of this week's top stories
A family dies in a double homicide-suicide, four people are wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's, and PPL bills are doubling or tripling: these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 3 family members found dead in backyard of York County home. A man, woman and...
local21news.com
Dory the dog passes away after tragic house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With heaviest of hearts, the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital has announced that Dory the dog, who quickly captivated the hearts of many, has died. Dory was severely injured following an unfortunate house fire earlier last week that left her owners, the Denmyer-Prenger family,...
abc27.com
2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
abc27.com
Lancaster County Chiefs of Police release statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police have released a statement regarding the camera footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man who died three days after police beat him in a traffic stop on Jan. 7, have been released by Memphis officials.
pahomepage.com
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner
The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: …. The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide.
WGAL
New, digital marquees put up at York Expo Center
YORK, Pa. — There are new digital marquees up at the York Expo Center. The first one went up on Carlisle Avenue, and the second went up on Highland Avenue. A third will be placed at Market Street next week. The CEO of the York Fair says the money...
abc27.com
Missing man reported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for James A. Love. Love is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
Developer plans to build 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center in central Pa.
A 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center is planned for York County. York County real estate development company, Inch & Co. Inc. is proposing to build the sports center on the site of the former Central High School sports stadium at 1100 Columbia Ave. in North York Borough. “We see a big...
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
WGAL
Red sand project helps bring light to human trafficking
January is human trafficking awareness month. YWCA York hosted the 'Red Sand' project today. The Red Sand project is an interactive, social media-driven art installation. That is used to raise awareness around human trafficking. The artwork highlights the need to prevent victims from "falling through the cracks". “The red sand...
local21news.com
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen
York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
abc27.com
Cumberland County stabbing suspect wanted by Pennsylvania State Police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted after allegedly stabbing two people on Friday. According to State Trooper Megan Frazer, State Police are looking for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. Police say Suders is accused of allegedly stabbing two people with a knife causing injuries that required emergency treatment.
WGAL
Black Girl Health brings workshops to Harrisburg
This weekend, 'Black Girl Health' will host its annual health workshop at the East Shore Library in Harrisburg. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are invited to come out and enjoy a variety of workshops. According to the founder, the goal is to empower women of color to...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township appoints new fire chief
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new deputy fire chief in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. Brett Graham will now report to the Director of Public Safety Adam Kosheba. Graham’s role is to support the township’s three volunteer-run fire stations. Graham will respond to...
pahomepage.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner. Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. A conversation...
townline.org
Emma Elwell enrolls at York College of Pennsylvania
Nearly 750 first-year and transfer students arrived at York College of Pennsylvania, in York, Pennsylvania, for the opening of the Fall 2022 semester. Among them is Emma Elwell, of Whitefield, who plans to study nursing. Responsible journalism is hard work!. It is also expensive!. If you enjoy reading The Town...
