wearegreenbay.com
Police identify Appleton shooting victim, investigating incident as a homicide
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department identified the man who died from a shooting incident back on January 22, and say the incident ‘was not a random crime’. According to the Appleton Police Department, the shooting incident that happened on January 22 in the 1200...
Man charged, accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond
The 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Milwaukee home eight times while people were inside has been released from jail after posting bail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
94.3 Jack FM
Judge will Hold Preliminary Hearing for Teen Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Death
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A preliminary hearing for a 15-year-old charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs will be held in front of a judge instead of a court commissioner, as is the usual practice in Brown County. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo is charged in adult court...
GB Police investigate suspicious package of narcotics mailed to Police Chief
The Green Bay Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package containing narcotics that was mailed and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis.
seehafernews.com
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
94.3 Jack FM
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, more than $100K taken
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than $100,000 was stolen from an armored truck Thursday morning in a brazen bank robbery on Milwaukee's north side. One suspect is in custody, but others are still on the loose. Armed suspects pulled up to the North Shore Bank branch at 79th and Capitol...
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police are now treating Sunday's incident as a homicide investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Most folks will get...
Man charged with killing 6 people released, found incompetent to stand trial
A man who is charged with killing six people in a botched robbery was found incompetent to stand trial Friday and his case was suspended, court records show.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Dan Bice’s Reckless & Unfair Attack on Jennifer Dorow’s Son
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel violated its own ethics rules by naming Jennifer Dorow’s son in a story about the death of UWM student Cade Reddington, who died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication over a year ago. Michael Dorow, 19, has never been arrested nor charged. He has also never...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend man arrested after vehicle and foot pursuit | By West Bend Police
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:24 a.m., a West Bend Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle because the registered owner had an active Washington County arrest warrant for operating without a valid license. The vehicle accelerated after the...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial After He Children Were Left Alone While She Was at a Bar
A Green Bay woman will be standing trial in a child neglect case. 25-year-old Christina Badalamenti is facing two counts of Neglecting a Child as well as Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. An officer was on patrol on January 6th when they saw a 6-year-old boy in the parking ramp...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged in homicide of 6 found incompetent to stand trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with six counts of felony murder has been found incompetent to stand trial. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Birkley was arrested in June of 2022 after officers discovered the bodies of six people in a home near 21st and Wright in January. Responding officers found...
wearegreenbay.com
Body recovered from Fox River after welfare check in Green Lake County
PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Green Lake County after going through the ice on the Fox River. According to a release, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton.
