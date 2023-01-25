ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Man arrested over Lubbock crash, off-duty officer held 3 at gunpoint, report said

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sEGq_0kRNNI8200

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabriel Rodriquez, Jr., 29, was arrested on Saturday in connection to a 2019 crash in the 4500 block of Quaker Avenue that resulted in an off-duty officer holding three people at gunpoint, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Man arrested for manslaughter in shooting death of Lubbock teen

Records stated that on November 28, an off-duty Lubbock Police officer passed by a crash and saw Rodriquez and another person “attempting to pull” one of the victims out of a vehicle. The officer held “all three subjects at gunpoint” and called on-duty officers to the scene, according to court records.

Woman who lured former Estacado student to his death sentenced to prison

Court records said a Rodriquez’s dad told officers that one of the victims had “struck [Rodriquez] in the nose with a golf club” earlier that day.  The dad said he drove to the area of the crash. The police report said he struck the victim’s vehicle.

New Mexico State Police investigating school bus crash near Portales

Police at the time believed the dad that to keep one of the cars from getting away, but he claimed it was not intentional.  Either way, it was the second crash in the incident.

According to the police report, one of the victims said her family left Rodriquez’s home after the initial altercation. She told police that Rodriquez “intentionally” crashed into her car to hurt her children and the other victim. Both Rodriquez and one of the victims fled the scene of the crash, according to the report.

2 captured after series of armed robberies in Lubbock

According to jail records, Rodriquez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence and continuous violence against family. As of Wednesday, he was held on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 4

Squirrel.Girl
2d ago

I don’t think actual journalists exist anymore… every article I read nowadays seems like it’s written by someone who doesn’t understand English well.

Reply
2
Mike Bickle
2d ago

This story is so convoluted. I read it twice trying to follow and understand it and was still unable to follow wth happened.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Police Blotter: Officers report Jan. 22 - Jan. 26 incidents

Read about the incidents reported Tech PD responded to throughout the Tech campus this week. The following are reported incidents the Texas Tech Police Department responded to throughout the week:. Sunday, Jan. 22. 1:12 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of...
KCBD

Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were responding to another call in the area when crews noticed smoke coming from the District West Apartments. Firefighters were dispatched to the two story apartment building near 24th Street and the West Loop.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue lane closure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, January 30, FC Traffic Control will close one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street for LP&L to safely perform construction tasks. The work is scheduled to take five days, weather permitting. Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy