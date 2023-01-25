Man arrested over Lubbock crash, off-duty officer held 3 at gunpoint, report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabriel Rodriquez, Jr., 29, was arrested on Saturday in connection to a 2019 crash in the 4500 block of Quaker Avenue that resulted in an off-duty officer holding three people at gunpoint, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Records stated that on November 28, an off-duty Lubbock Police officer passed by a crash and saw Rodriquez and another person “attempting to pull” one of the victims out of a vehicle. The officer held “all three subjects at gunpoint” and called on-duty officers to the scene, according to court records.

Court records said a Rodriquez’s dad told officers that one of the victims had “struck [Rodriquez] in the nose with a golf club” earlier that day. The dad said he drove to the area of the crash. The police report said he struck the victim’s vehicle.

Police at the time believed the dad that to keep one of the cars from getting away, but he claimed it was not intentional. Either way, it was the second crash in the incident.

According to the police report, one of the victims said her family left Rodriquez’s home after the initial altercation. She told police that Rodriquez “intentionally” crashed into her car to hurt her children and the other victim. Both Rodriquez and one of the victims fled the scene of the crash, according to the report.

According to jail records, Rodriquez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence and continuous violence against family. As of Wednesday, he was held on a $60,000 bond.

