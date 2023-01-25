ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fall from grace: Team Secret relegated to Division II after messy DPC start

It’s more difficult to stay on top than to get there, and Team Secret’s last six months have been a testament to that. After a second-place finish at The International 2022, Secret was officially relegated to the second division of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) after a loss versus Nigma Galaxy.
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue

T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
These are the top 10 most picked League champions in Challenger right now

Do you lie awake late at night in your bed, dreaming of being in the top 0.1 percent of League of Legends players? If you’re a dreamer just like me, here are the top 10 champions you would be seeing in your Ranked games right now in Challenger. According...
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM

The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
League’s lost patch notes trim down toxic ARAM champions

After the recent social engineering attack, Riot Games and League of Legends have shown they won’t be backed into a corner as they shipped out a patch on Jan. 26 despite the attack and ransom letters. In addition to all announced changes, the hotfix that rolled out yesterday trimmed down toxic ARAM champions.
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher

Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
Steel: Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team gives me ‘old school’ vibes

Disguised VALORANT, the roster brought together under the banner forged by superstar streamer Disguised Toast, may have figured out the blend between old and new. The core of the roster features a plethora of young talent but is led by one of the most enduring competitive FPS players of all time in Joshua “steel” Nissan. For steel, this is not a new experience, having been put in charge of leading a young NA roster on T1 last year. But to the former First Strike champion, there’s a different feel to this group, one that reminds him of playing in his younger days.
Best League champions to climb out of Gold

For many League of Legends players, the biggest hurdle to climb when rising up in their own respective ranked ladders is the barrier between Gold and beyond. It’s tough to break through into the next rank without a ton of time and patience, along with improving one’s capabilities in both decision-making and mechanical skill.
How to build Caitlyn support like T1 star Keria—and why you should probably not play it in solo queue

Another day, another League of Legends pro trying to ruin the solo queue experience for players around the world. In his second-week match against Kwangdong Freecs, T1’s superstar support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok broke out an unorthodox Caitlyn pick that has many fans scrambling to ban her in their ranked games—not to prevent them from facing it, but to keep their teammates from picking it.
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season

In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
TSM welcomes four new Apex Legends pros, looks to boost the women’s scene

TSM has participated in competitive Apex since 2019, with their current roster currently set to represent North America in the 2023 Split One Playoffs. Adding to their already stacked lineup of professional players and content creators, TSM signed four women to Apex Legends as competitive players. TSM first signed Janey...
These 4 troll champion picks will ruin your League ranked matches in 13.1

With 163 champions in League of Legends, every player has the option to choose something that fits their playstyle. Still, some should never be picked for certain roles. League players like to experiment. Moreover, with some pro players picking off-meta champions for certain roles, trying out different champs in solo queue is encouraged. And while it’s fine in most cases, since such picks can brilliantly counter a specific enemy, they usually need proper strategy and communication, which is often missing in solo queue.

