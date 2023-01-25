Read full article on original website
Fall from grace: Team Secret relegated to Division II after messy DPC start
It’s more difficult to stay on top than to get there, and Team Secret’s last six months have been a testament to that. After a second-place finish at The International 2022, Secret was officially relegated to the second division of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) after a loss versus Nigma Galaxy.
Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week
Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue
T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
These are the top 10 most picked League champions in Challenger right now
Do you lie awake late at night in your bed, dreaming of being in the top 0.1 percent of League of Legends players? If you’re a dreamer just like me, here are the top 10 champions you would be seeing in your Ranked games right now in Challenger. According...
Doublelift’s return to pro play was what LCS fans watched the most on day 1 of 2023 Spring Split
The first day of the 2023 LCS Spring Split is over, and the viewer statistics for the day are also out. The most-watched match during the first day of competition was a clash between two juggernauts in the league, Cloud9 and 100 Thieves. Both squads gathered 178,784 peak viewers, according to Esports Charts.
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
League’s lost patch notes trim down toxic ARAM champions
After the recent social engineering attack, Riot Games and League of Legends have shown they won’t be backed into a corner as they shipped out a patch on Jan. 26 despite the attack and ransom letters. In addition to all announced changes, the hotfix that rolled out yesterday trimmed down toxic ARAM champions.
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher
Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
GH backs new Nigma signings despite DPC relegation battle against Team Secret looming
It’s been a while since the Nigma Galaxy roster, built around former Team Liquid stars Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Maroun “GH” Merhej, and Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, was a powerhouse in the pro Dota 2 scene. They’ve chopped and changed their roster a little, with...
FaZe Twistzz confused how vital CS:GO stand-in isn’t a starter: ‘He deserves a team’
In a world as cutthroat as esports, players can go from performing on the biggest stages to out of a job in the blink of an eye. Fans of many esports constantly debate and wonder why players can’t find their way back onto rosters. In particular, CS:GO fans have...
100 Thieves highlights Doublelift’s LCS return with off-role Azir, but falters against Fudge-led Cloud9
After an exciting match to kick off the 2023 LCS Spring Split, Doublelift finally made his grand return to pro play with 100 Thieves—but ran right into NA’s reigning champions. His first test under the bright lights at the Riot Games Arena was against Cloud9, and the LCS juggernauts showed why they are one of the region’s most feared teams.
Steel: Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team gives me ‘old school’ vibes
Disguised VALORANT, the roster brought together under the banner forged by superstar streamer Disguised Toast, may have figured out the blend between old and new. The core of the roster features a plethora of young talent but is led by one of the most enduring competitive FPS players of all time in Joshua “steel” Nissan. For steel, this is not a new experience, having been put in charge of leading a young NA roster on T1 last year. But to the former First Strike champion, there’s a different feel to this group, one that reminds him of playing in his younger days.
Team Secret may be pursuing another notable Dota 2 player to fix its poor DPC start
After a second place at The International 2022, Team Secret came into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with high hopes. Secret’s new season started off with a tough fixture, and the team quickly found themselves at the bottom of the barrel after a few weeks. Losing Nisha heavily affected...
Best League champions to climb out of Gold
For many League of Legends players, the biggest hurdle to climb when rising up in their own respective ranked ladders is the barrier between Gold and beyond. It’s tough to break through into the next rank without a ton of time and patience, along with improving one’s capabilities in both decision-making and mechanical skill.
How to build Caitlyn support like T1 star Keria—and why you should probably not play it in solo queue
Another day, another League of Legends pro trying to ruin the solo queue experience for players around the world. In his second-week match against Kwangdong Freecs, T1’s superstar support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok broke out an unorthodox Caitlyn pick that has many fans scrambling to ban her in their ranked games—not to prevent them from facing it, but to keep their teammates from picking it.
League’s lead designer explains why Yuumi is meant to be a ‘having fun with friends’ type of champion
For many months, Yuumi has been one of the most widely hated champions in League of Legends. She can poke out enemies with ease while providing her team with huge amounts of healing and crowd control, making the cat almost unbearable to play against, especially when considering her ability to latch onto an ally and become untargetable.
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season
In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
TSM welcomes four new Apex Legends pros, looks to boost the women’s scene
TSM has participated in competitive Apex since 2019, with their current roster currently set to represent North America in the 2023 Split One Playoffs. Adding to their already stacked lineup of professional players and content creators, TSM signed four women to Apex Legends as competitive players. TSM first signed Janey...
These 4 troll champion picks will ruin your League ranked matches in 13.1
With 163 champions in League of Legends, every player has the option to choose something that fits their playstyle. Still, some should never be picked for certain roles. League players like to experiment. Moreover, with some pro players picking off-meta champions for certain roles, trying out different champs in solo queue is encouraged. And while it’s fine in most cases, since such picks can brilliantly counter a specific enemy, they usually need proper strategy and communication, which is often missing in solo queue.
FlyQuest back up strong offseason with even stronger first 2023 LCS showing against Liquid
In a game that featured two of the most completely-overhauled lineups in North American League of Legends, FlyQuest and Team Liquid debuted their new-look 2023 rosters on the LCS stage today, with FlyQuest taking the game in 31 minutes. Today’s game got off to an immensely slow start, with just...
