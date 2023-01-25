Read full article on original website
Clubhouse fire at Washtenaw County golf course causes $1M worth of damage, investigators say
Fire and DTE Energy investigators are continuing efforts to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a golf course clubhouse to the tune of $1 million in Washtenaw County.
Fire destroys Washtenaw County golf clubhouse causing more than $1M in damage
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A quickly-spreading fire destroyed a Washtenaw County golf course clubhouse Wednesday night. Fire crews were called at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 25, to the Hickory Creek Golf Course, 3625 Napier Road, for a reported structure fire, according to the Superior Township Fire Department. Crews arrived to...
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
Traffic signal, turn lanes coming to North Territorial Road in western Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An intersection northeast of Dexter on North Territorial Road will look very different by the end of the year. The junction of North Territorial and Webster Church roads, in northern Washtenaw County, is set for a $1.4-million safety improvement project during the upcoming construction season, Washtenaw County Road Commission officials said.
torquenews.com
Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Own the Original 1970 'Black Ghost' Dodge Challenger
Dodge admires the 1970 "Black Ghost" Challenger so much that it is reimagining it as one of its 'Last Call' models. The original HEMI-powered beast ruled Detroit street racing during cruising days. Now the son of the original owner is putting the "Black Ghost" on the auction block. The historic...
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
Winter is just beginning in Metro Detroit — Bitter winds and more snow chances on the way
Wednesday’s snow storm is only the beginning, expert warned, with chances of flurries persisting into the weekend and a bigger weather system expected to impact Southeast Michigan on Saturday.
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
Wolverine recruiting report: Could Michigan still add to its 2023 class?
Jim Harbaugh’s status at Michigan for next year is now clear, and he and his staff are working diligently on building the program’s 2024 class. But that doesn’t mean the Wolverines are done in the 2023 class, either. They inked 23 prospects during the early signing period last month and will have an opportunity to add when the February signing period opens Wednesday.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Stanford commit recaps positive official visit to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are putting their final touches on the 2023 recruiting class while beginning to add to its 2024 group. Let’s break it down for you in today’s Recruiting Roundup:. Stanford DL commit recaps Michigan OV. One of the final players on Michigan’s 2023...
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
