Wyandotte, MI

Cars 108

Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore

A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine recruiting report: Could Michigan still add to its 2023 class?

Jim Harbaugh’s status at Michigan for next year is now clear, and he and his staff are working diligently on building the program’s 2024 class. But that doesn’t mean the Wolverines are done in the 2023 class, either. They inked 23 prospects during the early signing period last month and will have an opportunity to add when the February signing period opens Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI

