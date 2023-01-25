RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There were a lot of scenarios that could have played out in the Great Northern Conference standings for boys hockey regarding the winner for the regular season. Before the game between Lakeland Union and Rhinelander on Thursday, the T-Birds trailed Mosinee for first place with 10 points, however, Lakeland Union owns the head-to-head victory over Mosinee. Mosinee didn't have any conference games left, and this was Lakeland Union's final conference game, so if the T-Birds won, they'd clinch the regular season GNC title. If Rhinelander won, they'd have to also beat Northland Pines to make it a three-way tie for first place.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO