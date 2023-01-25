Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Forest County Potawatomi unveils renovated museum
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- The Forest County Potawatomi Community unveiled their renovated museum today following several years worth of planning. Tribal members say that while there have been setbacks along the way, it is all worth it to them and all who will walk through their doors. "The previous museum was...
WJFW-TV
2023 MECCA Trails Winterfest and Candlelight
MERCER, Wisc. (WJFW)- MECCA Trails was back in action for its second annual Winterfest. The event included multiple skiing races that were offered. Winterfest included multiple skiing events such as the MECCA 30K, Flowage 15K, Claire d'Loon 5K, and Candlelight Ski-Shoe-Hike. The MECCA 30K is designed to challenge skiers. The...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Community Foundation announced its 5th annual grant application cycle for 2023
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Applications for the 2023 annual grant cycle for the Rhinelander Community Foundation (RCF) will need to be submitted in February. Applications need to be submitted between Feb 1-28. Applications can be found at Rhinelandercommunityfoundation.com/apply-for-a-grant/. Organizations that can apply are:. Charitable organizations that are classified as 501 (c)(3)...
WSAW
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a snowmobile accident in the town of Nokomis Friday night. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Trail 51 near the intersection of Cty Hwy L and Heafford Rd just after 11 p.m. Deputies determined a snowmobile was attempting to pass another snowmobile at a high speed. The driver of the passing snowmobile was unable to negotiate a curve in the trail and was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a fence post. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC26
Mother, daughter involved in Merrill altercation speak up
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An altercation at Merrill Middle School led to several arrests earlier this month and those involved are now sharing their stories of what happened and what they think could have been done differently. Charlotte Fletcher said the trouble began after her daughter got into a...
wxpr.org
Snowmobiler hit and killed on Highway 47 in Oneida County
Updated 12:57 p.m. A man riding a snowmobile died after being hit while crossing Highway 47 in the Oneida County Town of Newbold. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 47 for a time yesterday evening while an investigation took place into the death of the 57-year-old. The Sheriff’s...
Frustrated Wisconsin school bus driver takes students to bus barn instead of home
TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A school bus driver in northern Wisconsin, allegedly frustrated with the behavior of students, interrupted their route after school on Wednesday to take the vehicle full of children back to the bus barn. According to WOAW-TV, the bus driver remained with the bus until an alternate...
WJFW-TV
Lieutenant Governor Rodriguez visits childcare workers in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez made the first stop of her term in Rhinelander Thursday to meet with childcare workers to address the growing childcare crisis. While at the First Steps Early Learning Center, Rodriguez reaffirmed what Governor Evers pledged during his State of the State address Tuesday night.
WJFW-TV
Elcho Historical Society selling tickets for their Silver Spectacular Fundraiser
ELCHO (WJFW) - The Elcho Historical Society started its Silver Spectacular fundraiser for its new building. The Elcho Historical Society will be selling tickets, with the first-place winner will receive $1,000 worth of silver. Second place will receive a package of silver worth $500 and the third-place winner will receive $100 cash.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander hockey back on track after home win over Oshkosh
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander boys hockey team dropped a heartbreaker to Lakeland Union at home on Thursday 6-3. That loss helped their rival clinch the regular season conference championship, and it hurt that the Hodags had to suffer that loss at home. However, they were able to try and regain some momentum with another home game, hosting Oshkosh on Saturday. The Hodags were 10-4 on the season before their matchup with the 4-14 Ice Hawks. Oshkosh is also looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
starjournalnow.com
Special assessments raise ire of some Rhinelander residents, city council members
Ohlson Lane resident Richard Ottman was the first to address the city council during a public hearing on the assessments charged to Ottman and his neighbors for sewer and water installation. Courtesy HodagTV. Seven property owners on Ohlson Lane recently received bills from the city of Rhinelander, requesting payment of...
starjournalnow.com
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union beats Rhinelander on the road to win Great Northern Conference regular season championship
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There were a lot of scenarios that could have played out in the Great Northern Conference standings for boys hockey regarding the winner for the regular season. Before the game between Lakeland Union and Rhinelander on Thursday, the T-Birds trailed Mosinee for first place with 10 points, however, Lakeland Union owns the head-to-head victory over Mosinee. Mosinee didn't have any conference games left, and this was Lakeland Union's final conference game, so if the T-Birds won, they'd clinch the regular season GNC title. If Rhinelander won, they'd have to also beat Northland Pines to make it a three-way tie for first place.
WLUC
Iron Mountain wrestler becomes first female UP State Champ and tournament MVP
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain wrestler has won unprecedented honors. Shayna Hruska is the only girl on the Iron Mountain High School wrestling team. On Saturday at the U.P. Finals in Marquette, she became the first female wrestler to ever win a U.P. State Championship. Hruska was also voted tournament MVP by her peers.
WJFW-TV
Mosinee takes down Tomahawk in second matchup of the season
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. Mosinee won the first match up 76-24 on their home court. Since they last played Mosinee has secured a 12-4 overall record and came into this game ranked third in the Great Northern Conference. The Hatchets have had a tough year trying to find their footing but still played strong.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union snaps losing streak with home win over Merrill
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Merrill boys basketball needed a win in the biggest way possible. The T-Birds were on a five-game losing streak, while Merrill was on a three-game skid. They went head-to-head on Thursday, where one losing streak was guaranteed to end in this Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference crossover battle. Lakeland Union was 6-8 on the season, while Merrill was 5-8 overall.
WJFW-TV
Crandon back in the win column after road win against Three Lakes
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Crandon High School girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. Starting with an undefeated 13-0 record, Crandon suffered their first loss last week at the hands of Laona/Wabeno, which dropped them out of first place in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Cardinals were a half game behind the Rebels, holding a 6-1 conference record and a 13-1 overall record.
