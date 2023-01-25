Read full article on original website
Related
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
9News
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
A dog named Bear went missing from his yard in Texas three years ago. His journey after that brought him to Colorado and a new family.
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
kubcgold.com
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
coloradosprings.com
Nun in 1800s Trinidad at heart of proposed Southern Colorado TV series
The West wasn’t always won by a bunch of gunslingers. In Trinidad, it was a 22-year-old nun named Sister Blandina Segale who helped bring peace to the mining town after arriving in 1872. And now father and son filmmakers and Phil Long Enterprise CEO Jay Cimino want to tell her story in “Trinidad,” a multiseason historical drama.
kubcgold.com
What animal would you not want to take a selfie with Colorado
This is not the first mountain town I've lived in. Lake Tahoe had its share of animals too. Mostly at your back door. The Coyotes were huge compared to the desert ones I'd seen for years. Bears could even be seen in town from time to time. There was a...
kubcgold.com
5 Strange Laws in Colorado
We've spoken before about a few of the strange laws here in Colorado, including the fact that you can't throw snowballs in Aspen. That was a few months ago, and in service of an article on strange Colorado facts, but I've since been wondering: what other odd legal precedence has been set in our state? Of course, that means it's time to fire up the Google machine.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
Heavy snow means starvation, death for some Colorado animals
While all this snow is great for filling the state of Colorado with water, it can have some negative impacts on the state's wildlife. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, deep snow during this particularly stormy start to the year in areas that are typically good for wintering can result in additional stress as wildlife tries to survive harsher months. Areas that typically provide good access to winter vegetation may be snow covered, which can result in animal starvation and sometimes death.
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
pupvine.com
13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust
You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
REPORT: Most Coloradans need more than $1,000,000 in their 'nest egg' to retire
Financial website LendingTree recently published an estimation of how much 'nest egg' money someone needs to retire comfortably at 65 in different cities around the country. To come up with the calculation, they considered how much retirees tend to spend in each area, along with social media benefits and tax rates.
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
cpr.org
Colorado Catholics hope to change hearts — and laws — over the state’s abortion access
It's a cloudy Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High walked down the aisle with candles and flowers. They place them on a table to the right of the altar, where there are pictures of babies and signs in black, all-capital lettering reading “63+ MILLION” and “WE WILL NOT FORGET.”
kubcgold.com
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
kubcgold.com
Epic Solo Valentine’s Day Activities in Colorado
Valentine's Day isn't for everybody. If you're single, I can see why you'd scoff at the idea of a holiday for dating. All that unnecessary pressure can really take all the fun out of the day, anyway. It doesn't have to be that way, though. No, just because you're single,...
Comments / 0