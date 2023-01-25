Read full article on original website
KLTV
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
inforney.com
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian visits Brownsboro
There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday. In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker. Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor,...
KLTV
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
KLTV
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lightning Strike Damages Carthage (TX) Police, Fire Equipment
A recent lightning strike on the old radio tower at the Carthage Police and Fire Department building damaged several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, city officials told commissioners Monday, PanolaWatchman.com reported. A fire official, giving his quarterly update at the city commission meeting, said the old tower at the...
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
KLTV
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
VIDEO: Kilgore Police looking for alleged gas station burglars
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons from in a video of a gas station burglary they released. The video shows three people going through the business at 1710 US Hwy 259 around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. In the video one person is seen […]
Early morning Henderson County house fire under investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating a Saturday morning house fire in Henderson County. According to the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire on East Quanah Rd., around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a one-story...
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
Driver pinned inside car after 2-vehicle crash in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday. The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department. One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire […]
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
KTRE
Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A year after first being arrested on an allegation he hid a camera in a business bathroom, a Crockett man has been an indicted on an additional charge. A Houston County grand jury has indicted Arturo Rodriguez on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording. The...
