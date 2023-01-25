Read full article on original website
Farming Today with KRVN: January 27, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Nebraska Cattlemen announces Laura Field as Executive Vice President. - Private pesticide trainings offered via Zoom for 2023. - Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential.
Lincoln to Leave MIAA After 43 years
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of MIAA:. Lincoln University announces its departure from the MIAA following the 2023-24 academic year. The Blue Tigers join Division II’s Great Lakes Valley Conference. After being a full-time member of the MIAA for 43 years (1970-1999, 2010-2024), Lincoln University will depart...
Second competency evaluation ordered for Osceola man charged in officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings last year will have a second evaluation done to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, faces charges in Adams County District Court of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an...
Lincoln Police make arrests in ongoing homemade explosives investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) has made two arrests so far in an ongoing homemade explosives investigation in Lincoln. On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway.
