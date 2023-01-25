ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton

By Megan Camponovo
(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post .

The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also identify themselves and state the reason for their visit.

If the person refuses to show their city identification badge, the fire department suggests not allowing them to inspect your business.

The fire department said that the Stockton Fire Prevention Bureau knows about this issue.

If you believe a fake inspector has looked at your business call the Stockton Police Department (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Fire Prevention (209) 937-8271.

