Keno endures in Nebraska in its 4th decade, but casinos' impact looms
Keno lotteries, which spread across Nebraska starting in the 1980s, had more city or county sponsors and produced more gross proceeds than ever in the 2021-22 fiscal year. It remains to be seen, however, whether the authorization of casinos at horse tracks under 2020 voter initiatives will slash or choke off what has been a generally reliable source of extra income for participating local governments.
Nebraskans offer personal insights on bill to create state-funded Asian American commission
LINCOLN — Chueqa Yang told a legislative panel Friday that she wasn’t always such an activist for her Asian American community. Born in Omaha to refugees who arrived in the U.S. 44 years ago, Yang said she grew up in a largely white area, with little exposure to her Hmong heritage outside the family home.
Recruiting notes: Rhule, Nebraska working to lock down 500-mile radius in Missouri, Iowa
With only a couple of days remaining to visit 2024 prospects at their schools, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff have been making the most of the time they have left. Particularly in the last two days, Nebraska’s primary efforts have been focused within its 500-mile radius. Rhule was in the St. Louis area on Thursday checking in on multiple prospects, most notably five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High School.
In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want
Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing
LINCOLN — Nebraska has joined 24 other red states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new rule they claim frees up 401K managers to invest in so-called “environmental, social and governance” funds. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by...
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: three, twenty-four; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-four) (two, five, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month:...
Nearly $20 million awarded to develop behavioral health workforce in Nebraska
A total of 83 projects from across Nebraska will receive a share of nearly $20 million in federal pandemic recovery funds to bolster the development of the state's behavioral health workforce. The money is the first and largest installment of the $25.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 11, Day: 24, Year: 8. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-four; Year: eight) Copyright 2023 The...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests men with over 300 pounds of marijuana products
Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on suspicion of possessing over 310 pounds of marijuana products when they were stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol just west of Sidney. Troopers stopped a Ford Transit cargo van that was speeding while heading north on a spur of U.S. 30 just before 4 p.m. Monday, a patrol spokesman said. The troopers searched the van after finding a fake driver's license belonging to the driver and detecting the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
California man arrested after search on I-80 in Nebraska turned up about 300 ecstasy pills, deputy says
A California man was taken to jail Wednesday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies allegedly found more than 300 ecstasy pills in his SUV in a stop along Interstate 80 near Lincoln. Prosecutors on Thursday charged Marlon Tigner, 47, of Oakland, with possession with intent to deliver MDMA, commonly known as...
