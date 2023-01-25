ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Keno endures in Nebraska in its 4th decade, but casinos' impact looms

Keno lotteries, which spread across Nebraska starting in the 1980s, had more city or county sponsors and produced more gross proceeds than ever in the 2021-22 fiscal year. It remains to be seen, however, whether the authorization of casinos at horse tracks under 2020 voter initiatives will slash or choke off what has been a generally reliable source of extra income for participating local governments.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Rhule, Nebraska working to lock down 500-mile radius in Missouri, Iowa

With only a couple of days remaining to visit 2024 prospects at their schools, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff have been making the most of the time they have left. Particularly in the last two days, Nebraska’s primary efforts have been focused within its 500-mile radius. Rhule was in the St. Louis area on Thursday checking in on multiple prospects, most notably five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High School.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want

Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: three, twenty-four; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-four) (two, five, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month:...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 11, Day: 24, Year: 8. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-four; Year: eight) Copyright 2023 The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska State Patrol arrests men with over 300 pounds of marijuana products

Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on suspicion of possessing over 310 pounds of marijuana products when they were stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol just west of Sidney. Troopers stopped a Ford Transit cargo van that was speeding while heading north on a spur of U.S. 30 just before 4 p.m. Monday, a patrol spokesman said. The troopers searched the van after finding a fake driver's license belonging to the driver and detecting the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
SIDNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy