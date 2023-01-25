With only a couple of days remaining to visit 2024 prospects at their schools, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff have been making the most of the time they have left. Particularly in the last two days, Nebraska’s primary efforts have been focused within its 500-mile radius. Rhule was in the St. Louis area on Thursday checking in on multiple prospects, most notably five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High School.

