Read full article on original website
Related
Clay County government looking to hire for multiple positions
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County government is looking to add new people to its team. Multiple positions are open including building inspector, E-M-T and paramedic. It’s also offering tuition reimbursement. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For a list of jobs being offered and about...
WCJB
City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
WCJB
Mayor Ward justifies decision to vote yes on higher commission salaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward says he changed his mind about a higher commissioner salary after comments from his peers and the public. Ward voted along with Commissioners, Cythina Chestnut, Bryan Eastman, Reina Saco, and Casey Willits to not approve Commissioner Ed Book’s motion to stop a pay raise in October. The raise would nearly double the salaries of the commissioners and the mayor. Mayor Ward initially voted against the pay raise in December.
Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners
The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt. The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases. County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light cameras
Orange Park drivers can expect at least two more years of red light cameras. The council for the Town of Orange Park recently voted to enter into another 2-year agreement with Verra Mobility. The deal was set to expire in less than a month on Feb. 3, 2023.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
villages-news.com
Server driving BMW arrested after failing to pay child support
A restaurant server driving a BMW was arrested after failing to pay child support. Kathy Elizabeth Hall, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving the silver 2006 BMW shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
WCJB
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
ecbpublishing.com
Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer
True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
WCJB
Levy County deputies help get plane into the air after emergency landing
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A private plane is safely in the air again after an emergency landing in Levy County on Friday morning. The plane had to make an emergency landing at around 11 a.m. on 140th Avenue in Williston, where Levy County deputies helped get it to Williston Municipal Airport.
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery stores, not convenience stores
Marion Oaks is one of the largest communities in southwest Marion County. Unfortunately, we are forced to use one Winn-Dixie, which is very small. Most of the items are out of stock a majority of the time. We are forced to drive to the new Publix because there are no other grocery stores available to us.
WCJB
Legislation on affordable housing now filed at the state capitol for the upcoming session
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers want to offset rising real estate and rental costs, while making it possible for professional workers to live where they are employed. The wide-ranging housing proposal seeks to incentivize private sector investment into affordable housing. Minimize sprawl by offering flexible regulations that encourage mixed-used...
ocala-news.com
Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits
A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
Citrus County Chronicle
Recent fires in the Chiefland area may be arson-related
CHIEFLAND — There have been multiple fires recently in the Chiefland area, the most recent in Fanning Springs that fire officials are suspecting as arson. On Jan. 17, Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to assist Fanning Springs Fire Department to an outside fire at NW 150th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Units were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m.
Comments / 1