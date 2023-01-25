ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents

The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Mayor Ward justifies decision to vote yes on higher commission salaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward says he changed his mind about a higher commissioner salary after comments from his peers and the public. Ward voted along with Commissioners, Cythina Chestnut, Bryan Eastman, Reina Saco, and Casey Willits to not approve Commissioner Ed Book’s motion to stop a pay raise in October. The raise would nearly double the salaries of the commissioners and the mayor. Mayor Ward initially voted against the pay raise in December.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Julie Morgan

Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners

The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt. The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases. County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Server driving BMW arrested after failing to pay child support

A restaurant server driving a BMW was arrested after failing to pay child support. Kathy Elizabeth Hall, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving the silver 2006 BMW shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
OCALA, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer

True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits

A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Recent fires in the Chiefland area may be arson-related

CHIEFLAND — There have been multiple fires recently in the Chiefland area, the most recent in Fanning Springs that fire officials are suspecting as arson. On Jan. 17, Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to assist Fanning Springs Fire Department to an outside fire at NW 150th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Units were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m.
CHIEFLAND, FL

