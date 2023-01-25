ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Mostly cloudy, cold, breezy today with chance of rain this evening

Today will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy, with gusts as high as 33 mph in the afternoon and a high around 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be a chance of rain starting around sunset that will trail off again around midnight. Gusty...
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Winter weather increases risk for slips and falls

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield is urging residents to be extra cautious as the weather brings freezing temperatures to the area. “When the winter months hit, many people begin to prepare their homes and adjust their everyday lives, but they often forget – or don’t know – about the impact winter weather can have on one’s health”, said Dr. Joe Morman, Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health – Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight

Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

