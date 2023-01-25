Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed after overnight snow creates slick spots on roads
CINCINNATI — Several schools are closed or on a delay Friday after overnight snow showers dropped a dusting on roads, creating slick spots in some areas. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Friday morning is off a to very cold start. Temperatures are in the...
dayton.com
Mostly cloudy, cold, breezy today with chance of rain this evening
Today will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy, with gusts as high as 33 mph in the afternoon and a high around 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be a chance of rain starting around sunset that will trail off again around midnight. Gusty...
Snow day good for business after weather-related challenges at Mad River Mountain
LOGAN COUNTY — Mad River Mountain in Logan County is celebrating it’s 60th year this year, but the lack of snow this season has wiped out the ability to hit the slopes for many people. Despite the lack of snow from Mother Nature this season, snowmakers at Mad...
SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?
MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
45 years later: A look back at the Blizzard of ‘78
DAYTON — This winter may have had some rough points so far, but it’s nothing compared to the blizzard of 1978. The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 is this week. The blizzard lasted three days, from Jan. 25 until Jan. 27, 1978. >>How to prevent injuries...
Sidney Daily News
Winter weather increases risk for slips and falls
SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield is urging residents to be extra cautious as the weather brings freezing temperatures to the area. “When the winter months hit, many people begin to prepare their homes and adjust their everyday lives, but they often forget – or don’t know – about the impact winter weather can have on one’s health”, said Dr. Joe Morman, Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health – Springfield.
‘No idea how long’s been vacant;’ Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon. Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the area of Woodside Avenue and Courtside Avenue around 3 p.m., according the Dayton Fire Department’s Facebook page. Firefighters on scene reported seeing flames coming from the front of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
dayton.com
2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight
Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
Officials urge public to stay home in anticipation of upcoming snow
“I would double triple maybe even quadruple the amount of time I’m allowing for my commute to the car. It is just gonna be a slow go,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for some; Snow transitioning to rain this afternoon
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties. >>Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. Storm ends with light snow again and more scattered snow showers Thursday. DETAILED FORECAST:. TODAY: Poor visibility and driving conditions through midday. Rain/sleet...
wyso.org
Proposed gas station at former site of grocery store in Old North Dayton denied
GroceryLane in Old North Dayton was destroyed by the 2019 tornados. The owners of the grocery store — who were renting the building — tried to fix it up, although it got heavily vandalized. The building was later demolished in 2021. The community is classified as an area...
Winter storm to hit Miami Valley midweek; What we’re expecting from the storm
DAYTON — After going snowless for the first two-thirds of January, we are making up for it here at the end of the month. >>Mostly cloudy and chilly overnight; Winter Storm Watch issued for midweek. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Miami Valley in...
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow expected to drop 2-5 inches across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
WLWT 5
Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
