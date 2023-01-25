ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

74-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A 74-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday, and police are still looking for the vehicle involved in the crash. According to the Annapolis Police Department, officers responded around 10:07 p.m. to a report a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Augusta Free Press

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary; Surveillance Video Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a Burtonsville commercial burglary. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m.,...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested

Triangle, Va. - A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested. On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

He called it ‘an atrocity committed by rogue police officers.’. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins ( Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) “This attack on Tyre Nichols was an atrocity committed by rogue police officers. This was a brutal senseless attack on a young man for no reason whatsoever. There is no justification for any level of force to have been used by the police, beginning with the way they approached the car and violently pulled him out.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy