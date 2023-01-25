Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
74-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A 74-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday, and police are still looking for the vehicle involved in the crash. According to the Annapolis Police Department, officers responded around 10:07 p.m. to a report a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road.
Fairfax Police looking for owner of dog found shot, chained to fence
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the owner of a dog who was found chained to a fence and shot in a neighborhood off Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area.
NBC Washington
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
fox5dc.com
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda-Chevy Chase area parents concerned over reports of men following children
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - Bethesda-Chevy Chase area parents are concerned someone may be preying on children after multiple reports involving children being followed home or told to get into a stranger’s vehicle have surfaced. At least two area schools, including Chevy Chase Elementary, sent notices in January to families,...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
fox5dc.com
Shopper attacked in possible hate crime at Gaithersburg grocery store
A 19-year-old could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store on Thursday evening. The DMV Zone talks with Gil Preuss the CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington about the investigation into the incident.
Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
fox5dc.com
Ukrainian family-owned bakery in DC's Adams Morgan burglarized nearly year after arson fire
WASHINGTON - A Ukrainian family-owned bakery in D.C.'s Adams Morgan is trying to pick up the pieces following a burglary early Thursday morning that struck almost one year after the business was damaged by an arson fire. Authorities say the robbers busted through the glass front door of the D...
Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
fox5dc.com
Giant customer's assault being investigated as a possible hate crime
A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has all the latest details.
fox5dc.com
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
Three Carjackings in Downtown Silver Spring Within Two Weeks: Report
Three carjackings have occurred in downtown Silver Spring within a two-week period, according to a report from NBC Washington. The latest carjacking occurred Wednesday evening at the Chick-fil-A on Fenton St. at Ellsworth Drive. According to MCPD, officers responded to the Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring at approximately 7:18 p.m....
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a Burtonsville commercial burglary. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m.,...
fox5dc.com
3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested
Triangle, Va. - A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested. On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
He called it ‘an atrocity committed by rogue police officers.’. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins ( Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) “This attack on Tyre Nichols was an atrocity committed by rogue police officers. This was a brutal senseless attack on a young man for no reason whatsoever. There is no justification for any level of force to have been used by the police, beginning with the way they approached the car and violently pulled him out.
