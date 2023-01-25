ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lehigh Valley school districts’ ‘shell game’ avoided potential votes on tax hikes, Pa. auditor general says

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bowling enthusiasts not the only ones who should celebrate Hampton Lanes reopening | Turkeys & Trophies

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor seems to have a genuine and commendable interest in ensuring that school districts aren’t playing games when it comes to enacting tax hikes on property owners, but his report this week criticizing the budgetary practices of 12 districts left out crucial information about the challenges districts face and unfairly implied wrongdoing on the part of local school board members responsible for passing budgets. Among the districts targeted in the report were Bethlehem Area and Northampton Area. DeFoor said the findings from nearly a year of auditing work showed the districts used budget transfers for money that had gone unspent to justify avoiding a potential taxpayer vote on raising taxes. He said they also routinely requested and were granted these referendum exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. This is legal, by the way, but Defoor’s characterization of the practices suggests something unethical is amiss and that’s a stretch. Bethlehem Area Superintendent Joseph Roy correctly pointed out that applying for a referendum exception is a responsible way for a district to plan its budget early in the year given the always-uncertain matter of state funding. School districts and the state both have a legal obligation to adopt a budget on the same day, June 30. That means districts have no way of finding out what level of state funding they’re going to receive in the early stages of their budget planning. And receiving a referendum exception at that stage does not mean the district will raise taxes to the rate that the exception allows. In fact, in the case of Bethlehem Area, the district requested referendum exceptions in each of the four years audited but only raised taxes during the first two and not above the allowable rate, the audit found. DeFoor’s efforts to advocate on behalf of taxpayers is admirable, especially considering the regressive system of public school funding in Pennsylvania. However, until the state Legislature enacts significant reform, we’d prefer that local school board members, not bureaucrats in Harrisburg, make the decisions on spending in their communities. If taxpayers are displeased, there’s already a mechanism in place for action to be taken. It’s called an election.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YourErie

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

As spring migration nears, take steps to protect flocks from bird flu, Pa. advises

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is urging poultry owners to protect their flocks from bird flu as the springtime wild bird migration approaches. Pennsylvania poultry is a $7.1 billion industry, supporting more than 26,600 jobs statewide, the department says. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is circulating has impacted 25 commercial flocks and 10 backyard flocks in Pennsylvania, causing the loss of more than 4.3 million birds, state agriculture officials say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

An Infant Among Minors Left Unattended At PA Casinos Last Month

Gamblers leaving children unattended continues to be a problem at PA casinos. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board added four more individuals to the Involuntary Exclusion List for that specific offense. The list bars those patrons from entering or gambling at PA casinos indefinitely. In a particularly egregious offense, a male...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy