Lehigh Valley school districts’ ‘shell game’ avoided potential votes on tax hikes, Pa. auditor general says

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor seems to have a genuine and commendable interest in ensuring that school districts aren’t playing games when it comes to enacting tax hikes on property owners, but his report this week criticizing the budgetary practices of 12 districts left out crucial information about the challenges districts face and unfairly implied wrongdoing on the part of local school board members responsible for passing budgets. Among the districts targeted in the report were Bethlehem Area and Northampton Area. DeFoor said the findings from nearly a year of auditing work showed the districts used budget transfers for money that had gone unspent to justify avoiding a potential taxpayer vote on raising taxes. He said they also routinely requested and were granted these referendum exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. This is legal, by the way, but Defoor’s characterization of the practices suggests something unethical is amiss and that’s a stretch. Bethlehem Area Superintendent Joseph Roy correctly pointed out that applying for a referendum exception is a responsible way for a district to plan its budget early in the year given the always-uncertain matter of state funding. School districts and the state both have a legal obligation to adopt a budget on the same day, June 30. That means districts have no way of finding out what level of state funding they’re going to receive in the early stages of their budget planning. And receiving a referendum exception at that stage does not mean the district will raise taxes to the rate that the exception allows. In fact, in the case of Bethlehem Area, the district requested referendum exceptions in each of the four years audited but only raised taxes during the first two and not above the allowable rate, the audit found. DeFoor’s efforts to advocate on behalf of taxpayers is admirable, especially considering the regressive system of public school funding in Pennsylvania. However, until the state Legislature enacts significant reform, we’d prefer that local school board members, not bureaucrats in Harrisburg, make the decisions on spending in their communities. If taxpayers are displeased, there’s already a mechanism in place for action to be taken. It’s called an election.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO