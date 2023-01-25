Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
wtoc.com
Testimony continues in day five of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Friday marks day five in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. The State started by calling...
live5news.com
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation. Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to...
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
wtoc.com
Pre-trial hearings continue in Crocker case
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the people accused of killing two teens and burying them in their backyard are in court ahead of their trial. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Wright and Kim Wright are charged in the 2018 deaths of Crocker’s children - Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr.
live5news.com
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
wtoc.com
Pre-trial motion hearing held for suspects in Crocker murder case
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this pre-trial motion hearing, several witnesses including the Effingham County Clerk of Court were called to testify by the defense representing Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberley Wright. They’re accused of killing Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. The motion debated today...
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
Body cam footage of scene shown in Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh looked close to collapsing at times as first-responder body cam video was shown to the jury in day four of his double murder trial in Colleton County.
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
wtoc.com
Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury. Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she...
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
Family searching for missing teen with medical issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
WJBF.com
11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection
The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
Day 1 of highly anticipated Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh is back in Colleton County to be tried for the murders of his wife and 22 year old son at the family’s estate in June of 2021.
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
