Colleton County, SC

wtoc.com

Testimony continues in day five of Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Friday marks day five in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. The State started by calling...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Pre-trial hearings continue in Crocker case

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the people accused of killing two teens and burying them in their backyard are in court ahead of their trial. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Wright and Kim Wright are charged in the 2018 deaths of Crocker’s children - Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Pre-trial motion hearing held for suspects in Crocker murder case

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this pre-trial motion hearing, several witnesses including the Effingham County Clerk of Court were called to testify by the defense representing Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberley Wright. They’re accused of killing Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. The motion debated today...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
AWENDAW, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Sgt. Bobby. Sgt. Bobby, 22, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol, passed away Friday night in his stall. Police say he joined the unit in 2004 at the age of 3 and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Family searching for missing teen with medical issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection

The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

