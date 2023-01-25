Read full article on original website
Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own
In the first reported sighting to a newspaper since 2019, a Bogue Chitto man ignited a flame illuminating tales of black panthers across the state this week. While the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officially claims there has never been an official reported sighting, hundreds of people have chimed in to tell their stories.
Sustainable Shoe Factory Coming to Mississippi
The push for Made in the USA apparel and footwear notched another victory earlier this month when Shloop, a startup shoe company from Jackson, Miss., said it will be opening a manufacturing facility in nearby Meridian. “We’re starting internally; proving to the world what we can make here in Mississippi,” co-founder Ryan Hunt told WKO-TV. “We’re out to prove we can make a highly desirable product in a more sustainable way than in Asia, and we’re hoping to open that to big brand partners, too.” Production at the facility is expected to start by the beginning of 2024. The 30,000-square-foot plant, built...
Clinton leaders reject Springridge Road sewer line bid
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sewer line work on Springridge Road in Clinton has been delayed after city leaders rejected a contractor’s bid. The Clinton Courier reported the board rejected the bid to replace a 65-foot segment of collapsed pipe under Springridge Road at Broadway Street. Leaders said the city only received one bid for the […]
Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate
UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
Garden Guy column: Winter watering
Last Tuesday we got some snow. Amounts received in the Panhandle varied widely as is often the case. At my house we got just enough to cover the grass which, since it is winter, is cut short. Parts of my sidewalk and driveway were never snow covered. After the storm was over and the skies cleared, I found .23” of water in my rain gauge. Nice, but barely makes a dent in the need. As most of...
WLOX
Off & on showers and storms Sunday; heaviest rain possibly inland
It was cold start this morning with lows in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Today will be nice and sunny but still cool with highs in the upper 50s. We could see a few high, thin clouds passing through this afternoon. We will feel a warming trend this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday, upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. It will be more humid as the atmosphere is getting primed for the scattered showers and thunderstorms which will be likely Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be heavy. The wet pattern will continue next week.
New Boil Water Notices Are Being Issued Every Other Day in Jackson
This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. While a massive federal cash infusion is on the horizon for Jackson's troubled water system, the city's notorious boil water notices are piling up. Since Gov. Tate Reeves proudly declared the end of a...
Rural Mississippi Led the Nation in Covid-19 Infection Rates Last Week
While Covid-19 infection and death rates generally dropped in rural areas last week, Mississippi reported a rural Covid-19 infection rate 67% higher than the national rural rate. Infections. Rural America reported 53,398 new infections last week, a 13% drop and 8,244 fewer infections compared to the previous week. The infection...
