The Broken Bow girls basketball team fell to Minden in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference Tournament on Friday. Broken Bow was held to just 15 points total for the game as Minden collected a 53-15 victory. Minden will face Gothenburg for the SWC girls championship on Saturday. Top seed Gothenburg advanced to the girls final with a 59-37 win over Ogallala. Broken Bow will face Ogallala Saturday afternoon in the girls 3rd place consolation game at 1 p.m. at Kearney High School. The game will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO