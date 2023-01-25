Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Elva Brammer
Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:30 am at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com. Elva Florence Babcock was born in a farmhouse in...
BBPD Responds to Vehicle Accident on Airport Road
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday, January 27 in the late morning hours on Airport Road across the street from Melham Park, near Laurel Drive. The accident occurred between a Cadillac Seville, driven by Mark Koch, 61 of Sargent and a Ranger UTV, driven by Tim Thomas, 70, of Broken Bow.
Broken Bow Falls in Semifinals of SWC Girls Basketball Tournament
The Broken Bow girls basketball team fell to Minden in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference Tournament on Friday. Broken Bow was held to just 15 points total for the game as Minden collected a 53-15 victory. Minden will face Gothenburg for the SWC girls championship on Saturday. Top seed Gothenburg advanced to the girls final with a 59-37 win over Ogallala. Broken Bow will face Ogallala Saturday afternoon in the girls 3rd place consolation game at 1 p.m. at Kearney High School. The game will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com.
